Bangkok market fire burns for eight hours

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire tore through Klong Thom Center on Worachak Road in Bangkok’s Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, burning for more than eight hours and injuring 11 people before firefighters brought it under control early this morning.

The blaze was reported to the emergency hotline at 8.42pm yesterday, with the Suan Mali Fire and Rescue Station arriving within minutes to find the fire already spreading rapidly.

Officials later traced the fire’s origin to a first floor shop, which held a large volume of stock that fuelled the flames. By 9.12pm, the fire had engulfed the entire building.

Reinforcements poured in from eight fire stations, including Phaya Thai, Banthat Thong, Bang Rak, Phu Khao Thong, Samsen, Phahonyothin, Bang Pho and Suthisan. Despite the numbers, crews struggled to contain the blaze, with intermittent explosions heard from around 9.27pm.

By 9.35pm, parts of the building’s interior had begun to collapse. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt arrived at the scene at 10.01pm, where the director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department briefed him on the operation.

Chadchart later explained that the building’s steel structure made it especially vulnerable to heat, noting that the roof and sections of the frame had already begun sinking. He said the shop stock on the ground floor had provided ample fuel, allowing the fire to spread unusually fast.

Firefighter placed on ventilator

By 10.41pm, three injuries had been confirmed at the scene, among them a volunteer and two firefighters from the Suan Mali and Samsen stations, who received first aid before being taken to Klang Hospital.

Crews eventually brought the fire’s perimeter under control by 11.13pm, though the collapsed interior continued to smoulder, with crews maintaining a steady flow of water to prevent the blaze reigniting.

Pom Prap Sattru Phai district officials set up a registration point for affected residents and vendors to receive initial assistance.

By 12.29am, the Erawan Medical Centre under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Medical Service Department confirmed 11 people had been injured in total. One firefighter, who suffered smoke inhalation, was in critical condition and placed on a ventilator at Klang Hospital, though he later regained consciousness. Another patient was in semi-critical condition, while nine others sustained minor injuries.

At 12.31am, the fire flared up again in part of the building after appearing to have died down.

Fire declared out, building shut

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration confirmed at 5.32am that the fire was fully extinguished, with no reports of anyone trapped or killed. Further details remain under investigation. Medical, nursing and multidisciplinary teams were due to be deployed to the area this morning to support residents’ physical and mental health.

Klong Thom Center has since announced its temporary closure. In a statement, the market said the fire on August 28 had damaged its structure and internal systems, and that closing was necessary to ensure the safety of customers, vendors and staff.