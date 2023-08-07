Bangkok pedophile arrested for grooming 12 year old girl into sexual intercourse and drugs

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

A 29 year old Thai pedophile, who groomed a 12 year old schoolgirl into taking drugs and having sex with him, says he did it because he “loved her.”

Veerayut Saenchai, also known as Es Collide, accused of grooming a 12 year old schoolgirl to indulge in drugs and sexual intercourse, was arrested yesterday, August 6, at 10.50am, in Siriraj, Bangkok. The alleged pervert has a notorious criminal record, including 13 serious offences for drugs and sexual abuse. During interrogation the pedophile said…

“I did it out of love.”

Initially, the degenerate confessed that he had a crush on the girl and harboured feelings for her as they interacted over time, eventually falling in love with her instead of her mother. So, he manipulated the girl to detest her mother, drop out of school and become addicted to drugs.

The alarming series of events unfolded in 2022 when Veerayut took the minor girl under his wings and began to live with her as a couple. The pedophile managed to make the girl detest her mother, drop out of school and exploit her emotionally. The scenario took a dangerous turn when the pedophile took the girl away from her home once again, forced her into taking drugs and sexually violated her.

When the girl’s mother discovered these incidents, she was devastated. Despite her attempts to reach out, search and appeal for public assistance via social media, Veerayut managed to manoeuvre under the radar with the girl.

The mother’s persistent efforts drew the attention of the police who finally apprehended Veerayut in Wang Lang Market. They also rescued the girl before he could abscond further south.

Veerayut has a significant criminal history with 13 cases of illicit drug use, possession, theft, robbery and even child molestation. During his interrogation, he confessed to sexually assaulting his foster daughter, aged 12.

He defended his actions, claiming that it was out of love. Having been arrested more than 13 times since his juvenile days, he was on bail, wearing an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. However, he discarded it to evade court sentencing as he was not ready for imprisonment.

Presently, he has been taken to Thonburi Criminal Court for legal proceedings.

Under Section 277 of Thai law, sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 15, who is not the wife or husband, shall be liable for imprisonment from four to 20 years. Children cannot consent to sexual intercourse and it is not an excuse. If the child is under the age of 13, the term of imprisonment increases from seven to 20 years.