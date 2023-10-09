Bangkok shooting survivor recounts horrific encounter with Siam Paragon gunman

Photo: by Siam Paragon.

A survivor of the recent shooting at the Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok recounted her terrifying encounter with the 14 year old gunman. Anyapat Thipjirasakul, while fleeing the scene, came face to face with the teen gunman on an escalator. His immediate reaction was to fire, hitting her in the shoulder. Despite the pain, she continued running, scared he would follow her.

Thipjirasakul, one of seven individuals shot by the teenager on the afternoon of October 3, described the harrowing experience from her hospital bed.

“It was horrific. I barely slept during my first night. Whenever I close my eyes, I see him and hear the sound of the gun.”

A 30 year old Thai woman, Penpiwan Mitthampitak, is currently in critical condition after being shot multiple times, including in the head. A 30 year old Chinese national, Li Sha, and a 28 year old Laotian national, Kham Phiou are both stable but closely monitored due to multiple gunshot wounds.

A 41 year old Thai national, Wichen Vijikhaki, is safe after being shot in the back. Unfortunately, two victims succumbed to their injuries, including 34 year old Chinese national Zhao Jinnan, who died at the scene, and Myanmar national Moe Myint who later died at the hospital.

The gunman, who was identified by CCTV footage, embarked on his rampage around 4.10pm on October 3. He was eventually apprehended by police at about 5.10pm, after contacting them himself and revealing his location in a furniture shop on the third floor.

Gunman’s plan

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kritsanapong Phutrakul, chair of the faculty of criminology and justice administration at Rangsit University, suggested the shooter had meticulously planned his crime.

“He chose the large shopping mall in the middle of the city and also chose a time when the mall was crowded so his actions created panic among the public.”

The unprecedented act committed by someone as young as 14 sparked questions about his upbringing and mental health. On October 6, the shooter was admitted to Galya Rajanagarindra Institute for psychiatric observation.

The suspect’s father attended the funeral of victim Moe Myint on Saturday, attempting to apologise to the victim’s mother. Khin Win, Myint’s mother, refused his offer of compensation.

“My daughter is worth more than anything in this world. She can’t be exchanged with your money.”

This tragedy has not only shocked the nation but also put a spotlight on issues of gun control, mental health, and the influence of violent video games, as it was found that the teenager was an avid player of such games, reported the Bangkok Post.

