Bangkok leverages Boys Love series for global Thai product boost

Bangkok’s commerce scene is set to undergo a transformative boost as the Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, revealed a groundbreaking initiative to elevate Thai products and services to the global stage through the popular and increasingly recognised medium of television and films. Slated to reach an audience of three million across 100 countries, the scheme aims for a staggering 2 billion baht in orders.

The strategic partnership between the Ministry of Commerce and the world-renowned Boys Love (BL) producer Be On Cloud is poised to unveil a major project tomorrow at 6pm, at the ministry. The collaboration will promote Thai goods and services worldwide, leveraging the influence of popular figures May and Apo to support and market Thai products, including intellectual property, at prestigious global fairs.

This initiative is anticipated to bolster the economy by 2 billion baht and will spotlight SMEs in various sectors such as food, fruits, fashion, and BCG products.

The ministry plans to support intellectual property development, promotion, and protection and will facilitate global marketing efforts through its widespread network of central, regional, and international offices. The partnership will showcase Thai creativity at prominent international film markets in Japan, Hong Kong, France, and the United States. Identified key markets for the BL series are China, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia, the Philippines, and countries in Latin America.

The initiative will propel Thai SMEs by integrating their products and services into Be On Cloud’s projects. Activities will include product selection from various SME groups that the Ministry aims to promote, covering food products, fruits, GI products, fashion accessories, BCG products, and developed community products. This includes promoting brands such as Thai Select restaurants and Demark T-Mark, seamlessly linking the Thai market with the world in a novel and subtle way.

This innovative marketing platform will not only heighten consumption and online social media presence but will also create a ripple effect of popularity, reaching fans worldwide. The strategic partnership is a testament to Thailand’s dynamic approach to economic advancement, setting a new benchmark for product promotion in the ever-evolving digital age, reported KhaoSod.