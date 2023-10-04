Bangkok hotel launches Fifty Shades of Grey theme room

Photo via Facebook/ G Boutique Hotel Surawong Bangkok.

G Boutique Hotel Surawong Bangkok extends an invitation to kinky couples who desire Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey fantasies to experience its newly launched Fifty Shades of Grey-themed room, equipped with BDSM gear for those seeking an unconventional adventure.

G Boutique Hotel Surawong Bangkok is a 3-star hotel in the heart of the Thai capital, just a 3-minute walk from Chong Nonsi BTS station. The hotel received high ratings from guests on several various platforms, guaranteeing its quality of service and availability of facilities.

Beyond its contemporary room offerings, G Boutique Hotel Surawong Bangkok recently introduced its three special room types to impress couples looking for a special stay. The special rooms come in three themes inspired by three erotic dramas including Fifty Shades of Grey, 365 Days, and the latest room called The Lover.

Although the hotel has not explicitly clarified whether The Lover room is inspired by the 1992 erotic film The Lover, it assures that the room will be perfect for a honeymoon.

The Fifty Shades of Grey-themed room attracted the most attention from Thai netizens as it is equipped with a variety of BDSM toys. The room became even more of a talking point on social media when many Thai TikTokers posted review videos.

The Fifty Shades of Grey room is adorned in the shade of crimson and offers a large leather sofa, a large mirror, and a four-poster bed, mirroring Mr Grey’s room in the film.

Each special room is available for 3,800 baht per night. However, the toys in the Fifty Shades of Grey room are only for show, not for use. The hotel stated that guests who wish to use the toys can inform the hotel staff at the check-in desk.

For more details on the room, visit the official Facebook page of G Boutique Hotel Surawong Bangkok here.

