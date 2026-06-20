Bangkok governor hopeful says campaigning ‘shouldn’t be boring’

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Bangkok gubernatorial candidate number 9 unveiled a projection mapping campaign on Banthadthong Road in Pathumwan district on June 19, working with 16 artists to project policy messages onto a building facade under the theme “City of Opportunities and Hope.”

Chadchart Sittipunt launched the display at 6.45pm at the Chula Soi 16 intersection alongside his “Bangkok Means Business” team, including Wisanu Subsompon, Tavida Kamolvej, former deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon, former BMA sustainability chief Pornprom Vikitsreth, and former BMA spokesperson Ekvarunyoo Amrapal. Sixteen artists took part, including 27JUNE STUDIO, Msyves, Mengtists and Chonlantha, with local businesses Nueng Nom Nua, Nam Tao Hu Clubhouse, and Tang Yu Moo Kratha opening their storefronts to host the projections.

Speaking to reporters, Chadchart said the project began with a simple question: why does city communication and campaigning always have to be dull, when the city itself can become a space for artists to create and tell stories in their own way.

Sanon described projection mapping as a discipline blending technology and art, noting it marked the BMA’s first effort to bring New Media artists into city spaces. “This Projection Mapping event is part of the Bangkok Means Business team’s artistic campaign, aimed at showing that campaign media doesn’t have to be limited to banners or standard messaging, but can become art that city residents encounter in daily life,” he said.

Teerawat Klangcharoenchai, known as Mengtists, who helped coordinate the artists, said the team approached more than 20 artists before narrowing the list to 16, each asked to create work under the concept “Come as you are.” He added that “City as Canvas” was about opening space for people to experiment and share hope together without requiring a large budget.

Several participating artists, including Eve Phokakulkanon (Msyves), Chonlanthorn Danwattana (Chonlantha) and Jitsupa Sedthiphanit (Pie Time Studio), said their pieces drew on themes of diversity in the city, Bangkok landmarks and policies encouraging residents to spend more time outdoors.

Asked about the campaign’s budget, Sanon said most of the spending covered projector rental and artist fees, adding that the budget was modest and had been fully declared to the Election Commission. Chadchart said the campaign relies on going viral, describing the team’s approach as doing less to achieve more, since footage shared on social media can reach far beyond the display site itself.

The Projection Mapping event runs for three days, from June 19 to 21, between 6pm and 10pm, at the Charatmuang intersection on Banthadthong Road at Chula Soi 16. Entry is free for members of the public wishing to view the work of all 16 participating artists, reported Matichon.