Bangkok Gems fair dazzles with record-breaking success

The 68th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair, which recently concluded, surpassed all anticipated outcomes. The Fair took place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) from September 6 to 10 and welcomed almost 40,000 attendees hailing from 117 countries, a notable 44% surge compared to the previous event, according to Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the director-general of the Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP).

The fair was particularly appealing to international participants, with India, Myanmar, China, Sri Lanka, the United States, Japan, Pakistan, Vietnam, Russia and Australia making up the top ten countries represented. Throughout the five-day event, the estimated trade value hit 3.3 billion baht, surpassing the initial target.

In addition to drawing a sizeable crowd, the fair also piqued the curiosity of the global jewellery industry. Over 1,100 leading exhibitors from 21 countries, both from Thailand and abroad, operated more than 2,400 booths.

Sumed Prasongpongchai, director of the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT), expressed his satisfaction with the event’s success, attributing it to the collaboration between the DITP and GIT, as well as the strong cooperation from allied organisations both domestically and globally.

The fair was not just Asia’s most comprehensive gems and jewellery trade show but also served as a platform for international trade networks. Special activities like networking receptions and business matching events contributed to the Fair’s ongoing business value. The fair also featured jewellery designs from Thai designers in two exhibitions, The Jeweller, and The Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance, accentuating the grandeur of the Thai gem and jewellery industry.

This event’s success underscores Bangkok Gems’ significance and Thailand’s standing as a global hub for the gem and jewellery trade and manufacturing, Sumed explained.

The two organisers revealed their preparedness for the upcoming editions, confirming that the Bangkok Gems & Jewellery Fair would be held twice in 2024. The 69th event is scheduled for February 21-25, 2024, and the 70th for September 9-13, 2024, both at the same location.

Reservations for the next editions are now open, and potential attendees can get further details by calling 02 634 4999, extension 639. The organisers encourage interested parties to reserve their spots promptly to avoid missing out on the next event.

