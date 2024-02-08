Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair set to boost Thailand’s economy

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The 69th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair is set to take place from February 21 to 25 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The Department of International Trade Promotion and the Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) are organising the event, in partnership with a joint committee that includes 13 government and private sector organisations.

As one of the world’s top five gems and jewellery trade fairs, the event is forecasted to generate at least 3.3 billion baht in revenue. Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, the director-general of the department, accentuated the event’s importance for Thailand’s economy.

“In 2023, the gems and jewellery sector secured third position in overall exports, with the total value, including unprocessed gold, amounting to US$14.8 billion (approximately 52.8 billion baht), while excluding unprocessed gold the total was $8.8 billion. This marked a 9.61% gain year-on-year.”

The industry plays a significant role in employment, providing livelihoods for nearly 800,000 people throughout the supply chain. The fair is important in reinforcing Thailand’s gems and jewellery industry and demonstrating the country’s position as a leading gems and jewellery destination.

GIT’s director, Sumed Prasongpongchai, revealed that the fair serves as a major meeting point for global gems and jewellery traders. They convene to negotiate and place orders with Thai manufacturers, particularly for coloured gemstones. Thailand’s global standing in this sector is third, a testament to Thai craftsmen’s skills in gem cutting and enhancing the quality of gemstones.

Over 1,100 exhibitors, both local and international, are expected to occupy more than 2,500 booths, exceeding expectations following the success of the previous event. The fair is anticipated to attract over 40,000 visitors from around the world and generate at least 3.3 billion baht in trade value, reported Bangkok Post.

The event will feature various activities, including a networking reception, an exhibition of emerging Thai designers’ works, a showcase of spiritual power jewellery in Thailand, and an export clinic conducted by commercial representatives from Thai Trade Centres globally. Seminars on various topics such as production techniques and marketing will also be held.

The opening ceremony will be graced by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, who is showcasing a jewellery design collaboration under the SIRIVANNAVARI x BEAUTY GEMS brand in a special exhibition titled Heirlooms of Elegance. The exhibition serves to reflect the princess’s artistic talents and personal stories, according to the organisers.