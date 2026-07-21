Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident

Bangkok gelato shop Parameter has apologised after a customer alleged she was injured by pieces of glass in a serving of gelato, saying it has strengthened safety measures and reviewed its operating procedures following the incident.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page yesterday, July 20, the company expressed its sincere apologies to the customer and said it understood the impact the incident had on customer confidence.

Parameter said management and staff immediately assisted the customer by recommending medical treatment, covering the medical expenses incurred and continuing to monitor her condition.

The company added that staff later contacted the customer again after her social media post to hear her concerns and offer any further assistance.

The business said it has since reviewed every stage of its operations, including the handling of glass containers, pre-service inspections, standard operating procedures and staff training, to reduce the risk of similar incidents.

Parameter described the incident as an important lesson and said it would continue improving customer care and food safety standards. The company also thanked customers for their trust and feedback, adding that it intended to demonstrate its responsibility through continuous improvements.

The statement follows allegations made by customer Palmmy Thaniya, who claimed she found small pieces of glass in a serving of gelato purchased from the shop last month.

She said the business refunded her purchase and covered her medical expenses but wanted a formal explanation of how the incident occurred and what steps would be taken to prevent a recurrence.

In a separate incident, a family holiday meal at a Phuket hotel raised food safety concerns after a tourist and their group found what appeared to be a used syringe on a plate at an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet.