Bangkok encourages disabled citizens to join ‘Bangkok For All’ initiative

Photo: Freepik

Disabled people in Bangkok are being urged to sign up for the Bangkok For All initiative via the Line app, an effort by City Hall to streamline access to social benefits. The push was highlighted by Phanumas Sukamporn, an advisor to the Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, at the Disabled Social Wellness Expo held at the Youth Centre.

Bangkok For All was introduced on the Line app on December 19 last year with the specific purpose of assisting disabled individuals to create their community while ensuring their necessary social benefits and welfare are met.

Phanumas said…

“City Hall had a target of having at least 10,000 disabled people register, however, only 2,000 have registered so far.”

The app is linked with multiple databases, making it easier for users to access information about services. These include the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s One Stop Service (BMA OSS) and job offerings from the Redemptorist Foundation for People with Disabilities. Besides, insurance services from the Office of the Insurance Commission, a taxi-hailing app like Grab, and online shopping apps tailored to the needs of disabled individuals are also included.

For those who do not own smartphones or are unable to register for the service via a Line account, City Hall is assigning staff and volunteers to assist them with the registration process for Bangkok For All.

There are also plans to raise awareness among caretakers, encouraging them to help those yet to be registered to add an official account to their friend list on the Line app.

According to Phanumas, the more users register with the initiative via the official Line account, the more it will enrich the City Hall’s database. This, in turn, will boost efforts to aid people with disabilities reported Bangkok Post.

Follow us on :













“The information gathered through the initiative’s Line account aids City Hall’s sustainable management efforts for the city.”

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.