Bangkok condo conundrum: Thai man’s discount deal to evict stubborn mother

Photo via Matichon

A Thai man put his Bangkok condo room up for sale at a low price to force his interfering mother to move out. He says he can’t personally use the condo because his mother refuses to leave.

The Thai man announced the sale on a Facebook group on October 26. The condominium is situated within the HR Residence project, which is conveniently located opposite The Mall Bang Kapi shopping centre in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district.

While the current market value for a Bangkok condo room typically falls within the range of 300,000 to 400,000 baht, the Thai man is offering it at a discounted rate of 240,000 baht. Additionally, he has expressed his willingness to cover a 10,000 baht transfer fee for the prospective buyer. The Thai man elaborated on the rationale behind this surprising Bangkok condo offer in his post.

“I acquired the room legally from a bank. There is nothing illegal about the sale. I just want to end the whole burden. My mother is currently occupying the property, even though she has her own residence nearby. I am her son, so there is not much I can do. I am selling it at a low price so that the buyer can use the discount to evict my mother instead.”

The frustrated Thai man firmly asserted that his condo unit remains in excellent condition. He maintained that a fresh coat of paint is all that would be required for the new owner to transform it into a new and beautiful room. He urged people who are interested to contact him via Facebook Messenger to see pictures of the room.

The Thai man updated news on the Bangkok condo room sale on October 30, revealing that it had already been reserved by a buyer. He mentioned that he would provide further updates in case the unit becomes fully sold.

Filing an eviction case against the Thai man’s mother costs about 25,000 to 35,000 baht, depending on the lawyer. The process would take about two to four months, depending on the processing time of officials at each court. The suspect will have to pay a fine of about 4,000 to 5,000 baht and can ask for one to two months to move out.

