Bangkok collector’s home raided: 35 firearms seized

A significant collection of firearms was discovered in the residence of a local Bangkok collector. The police seized over 35 guns and a large number of bullets. Despite the discovery, the homeowner, a fan of Japanese collectables and firearms, had no intention to sell or misuse the weapons.

Today (December 25) Deputy Chief of Police, Naris Prathanaporn, along with Phawat Worathusuphat, Head of the Royal Palace Police Station, and Paisan Dechakalya, Deputy Head of the Royal Palace Police Station, he ordered an inspection of the property. Officer Plawat Khongkha, Investigator of the Royal Palace Police Station, and his team executed the court order issued by the Taling Chan Criminal Court yesterday (December 24).

The search was conducted in one house within Soi 1 in the Thanasuksan Village, located on Phetkasem Road 81, Bang Bon 5 Road, Nong Khaem District, Bangkok. The search yielded 35 firearms, including 10 handguns and 25 rifles, along with a large number of bullets, reported Khao Sod.

The homeowner, a merchant collector of Japanese items, was fond of collecting firearms. He had no intention of selling or using the weapons for any illegal activities. Initial checks revealed that the firearms were awaiting permissions, with some parts devoid of legal permits. The authorities charged the owner with possession of firearms and ammunition without permission. The confiscated evidence has been handed over to the investigators at the Royal Palace Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Guns and ammunition are tightly controlled commodities, and illegal possession can result in severe penalties. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of legal compliance when owning or collecting firearms. The Royal Palace Police Station continues to be vigilant in enforcing these laws to ensure public safety.

