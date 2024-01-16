Bangkok-Chiang Mai train collides with parked pickup, female driver seriously injured

Photo courtesy of Matichon

A Bangkok-Chiang Mai train crashed into a parked pickup truck in Lopburi province at 4.45pm yesterday, January 15. The female driver of the pickup truck survived but was seriously injured.

Police Major Srettha Saranan, duty inspector at Ban Mi Police Station in the Lopburi Province, along with Ruamkatanyu Foundation volunteers inspected the accident scene which was a railway track in the area of Village No. 6, Phuka Subdistrict, Ban Mi District. A train was found parked on the tracks and in front of the train was a bronze Toyota Tiger pickup truck that had been hit and got stuck on the tracks.

The driver of train No.109, Kriangsak, stated that when he saw the pickup truck parked on the tracks, he blew his whistle and tried to brake. The train departed from Bangkok Apiwat Railway Station and was headed for Chiang Mai Railway Station.

A woman wearing a red shirt opened the left door of the pickup but did not come out. Kriangsak was unable to stop the train so it crashed into the pickup and dragged it along the tracks for more than 100 metres, with the injured woman and a passenger stuck in the vehicle.

Nirubon, the passenger in the pickup managed to escape in time. Following questioning, Nirubon stated that the injured female driver of the pickup, Chaemchan, drove up to the accident site and was about to cross the railroad track when the pickup broke down, so Nirubon jumped out.

Chaemchan tried to restart the pickup but to no avail. Later, the train crashed into a pickup truck causing it to slide about 100 metres along the tracks, causing damage, reported Matichon.

Chaemchan suffered injuries and was taken to Ban Mi Hospital for treatment. Officials from Nong Tao Railway Station coordinated with a road construction contractor. A digger was brought to drag the car and the remains of the pickup truck off the tracks so the train could continue on its journey.