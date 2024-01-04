Bangkok bust: Two Thai men arrested after 250,000 baht stolen from Thai consul’s home

Photo via Facebook/ ToKo

Bangkok police arrested two light-fingered Thai men for stealing assets worth more than 250,000 baht from the home of a Thai consul.

An 81 year old Thai man, Sirisak Waroonsukasri, filed a complaint with Bang Phlat Police Station on December 24 revealing that thieves broke into the home of his employer, located in Soi Sirindhorn 2 in the Bang Phlat district of Bangkok. Sirisak’s boss, Chana Miancharoen, is the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Los Angeles.

Sirisak reported that the consul was not at home at the time. Seizing the opportunity, the thieves cut through the barbed wire and shattered the glass door to gain entry. Various items were stolen, including valuable amulets and cash in foreign currencies. The overall loss amounted to approximately 250,000 baht.

Subsequently, the police reviewed CCTV footage along the road near the residence and identified two suspicious individuals on motorcycles leaving Soi Borommaratchachonnani 17. They trailed the suspects until successfully apprehending them at their rented residence in the Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok on January 3.

During interrogation, the culprits admitted to the crime, explaining that they sought funds for new year celebrations. They roamed on a motorbike in search of an unoccupied house and selected the consul’s residence. The duo disclosed that they had sold some of the stolen items and had already expended the proceeds.

Police seized the remaining assets, including a Kenneth Cole New York kc1502 watch, a Seiko watch, 11 foreign currency notes and two headphones, along with the motorcycle, a Yamaha Mio GTX 125I, which they used to commit the crime.

Follow us on :













They face imprisonment from one to seven years and a fine from 20,000 to 140,000 baht under Section 335 of the Criminal Law: committing theft at night. They could also face harder punishment for using a motorcycle to facilitate their theft and escape according to Section 336 of the Criminal Law.

The other three Thai thieves were arrested last week in the Isaan province of Khon Kaen after stealing many motorcycles and selling them for money to celebrate the new year together.