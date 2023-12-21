Bangkok BTS accepts WeChat Pay

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a move set to revolutionise the travel experience for Chinese tourists in Bangkok, the city’s iconic BTS Skytrain has opened its gates to the Chinese WeChat Pay.

Tourists will be able to enjoy a seamless journey across the vibrant city as this alternative payment option takes centre stage at every ticket vending machine across all 68 stations on the BTS Dark and Light Green Lines, along with the four stations on the Gold Line, courtesy of Bangkok Mass Transit System PCL.

The payment extravaganza unfolds with the use of Rabbit Gateway, an electronic payment system expertly managed by Rabbit LINE Pay. Thai Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, lauded this game-changing initiative, highlighting its reflection of the trust Chinese businesses place in Thailand’s tourism sector. Minister Sudawan further assured that the Thai government prioritises the safety of Chinese visitors, ensuring a worry-free exploration of the country.

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), a tidal wave of 8.5 million Chinese tourists is expected to grace Thailand’s shores by the end of next year, a staggering leap from the 3.5 million recorded this year. The anticipated windfall in income is estimated to soar to a whopping 400 billion baht, reported The Nation.

Fueling this tourism tsunami, the TAT unveiled a surge in flight bookings for January and February next year, signalling an imminent surge of Chinese explorers. As a cherry on top, Chinese travellers currently enjoy visa exemption, a privilege set to last until February, strategically crafted to elevate arrival numbers.

TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool unveiled an ambitious plan aiming to rake in 3.5 trillion baht in revenue from the tourism sector.

In related news, Bangkok BTS Skytrain will extend moments of happiness for the passengers with extended service hours from midnight to 2am on December 31. The board director of the Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company, Surapong Laoha-unya, made the announcement on December 19.