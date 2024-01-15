Bangkok braces for rising dust pollution, considers work-from-home scenario

Photo courtesy of iStock

Bangkok’s City Hall is on high alert as it keeps a close watch on the escalating ultra-fine dust pollution levels. The governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, has raised the possibility of initiating a work-from-home programme if alarmingly unsafe levels persist for three days in a row.

On Monday, Chadchart indicated that a warning would be disseminated through the City Hall’s network, which boasts over 50,000 members. This warning follows a prognosis that Bangkok will confront inferior air quality from Thursday to Saturday.

Seventeen districts in Bangkok, including Laksi, Chatuchak, Klong Toey, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Phaya Thai, Din Daeng, Huay Kwang, Klong Sam Wa, Min Buri, Saphan Sung, Taling Chan, Bangkok Noi, Thawi Watthana, Bang Kae, Nong Khaem and Bang Bon, have been alerted to prepare for harmful or orange-coded pollution levels today.

Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported that ultra-fine dust particles in Bangkok fluctuated between 31.1–58.3 µg/m³ on Monday, which is above the safe threshold of 37.5µg/m³ set by the government. Samut Songkhram reported dangerously harmful, red-coded pollution levels at 108 µg/m³, followed by Samut Sakhon at 101.2 µg/m³, Ratchaburi at 87.2 µg/m³ and Phetchaburi at 77.6 µg/m³. Alarmingly, 22 provinces reported unsafe, orange-coded levels of ultra-fine dust.

Chadchart also revealed that the surge in dust levels is attributed to the deteriorating air conditions and hotpots in the central region. A marked increase of 107% in hotspots was recorded from January 1-9 this year, with a total of 1,089 hotpots, compared to the same period last year.

The governor also shed light on City Hall’s efforts to combat pollution. He mentioned a campaign encouraging motorists to upgrade to superior-quality diesel that aligns with the Euro 5 environmental emission standard. However, he conceded that it would take a while for this initiative to be completely operational.

For those struggling with respiratory symptoms due to the pollution, City Hall has eight clinics available for medical assistance. An alternative is the telemedicine service accessible via the ‘Mor Kor Thor Mor’ (BMA’s doctor) application.

Dr Atthapol Kaewsamrit, deputy director-general of the Health Department, advised parents to be vigilant about their children’s health amidst the predicted unsafe pollutant levels, as their immune system is not yet fully developed. He stressed the importance of children wearing face masks outdoors and seeking medical help if they encounter breathing issues.

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) disclosed on Monday that they received over 9,000 complaints related to environmental problems last year. However, PCD’s director-general, Preeyaporn Suwanakate, clarified that most of these complaints were outside the department’s jurisdiction. For such cases, the department has recommended contacting local authorities for resolution.

Follow us on :













Preeyaporn further broke down the complaints, stating that 40% were related to pollution odours, 26% to dust particles, and 15% to loud noise.

In related news, Bangkok faced heightened air pollution during the recent dust season, prompting urgent measures and public involvement. Stay informed.