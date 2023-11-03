PM2.5 dust surge: Bangkok on alert, schools may halt activities

Photo: nida.ac.th

Bangkok is bracing for an imminent surge in PM2.5 dust pollution from today until the end of the week, with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) preparing strict measures to mitigate the environmental hazard. The city’s Department of Education, under BMA’s directive, may consider a 15-day halt to school activities if dust pollution reaches a critical red level in two to five districts, according to Deputy Bangkok Governor, Chakkapan Phewngam.

In a more severe scenario, where five or more districts become red zones, a city-wide shutdown may be imposed until safe conditions are restored. However, schools demonstrating adequate safe space to protect students and faculty from dust pollution may be permitted to stay open.

The BMA’s strategy also includes intensified control of PM2.5 dust surge sources, specifically traffic emissions, which contribute heavily to dust concentration. The city’s governor could potentially request governmental bodies and private companies to implement remote work policies, thus reducing car usage within the city.

In collaboration with the Pollution Control Department, the BMA aims to scrutinise other dust sources, such as factories running on diesel or biomass-powered engines. Depending on the severity of pollution conditions, these factories may be asked to cease operations, reported Bangkok Post.

Chakkapan also revealed plans to regulate construction sites and ageing trucks used for transporting construction materials, asking for their cooperation to avoid certain city zones. These areas will be demarcated as restricted zones under the BMA’s 1992 Public Health Act to control potential health hazards.

Pornphrom Vikitsreth, an advisor to the Bangkok governor, anticipates PM2.5 dust surge levels to hover between 37.6 to 75µg/m3 in Bangkok from tomorrow until Sunday.

Ailing from the polluted skies of Bangkok, an Oriental dollarbird tumbled near Lumpini Park. Veterinary experts conducted an examination that revealed the bird’s affliction: severe pneumonia affecting both of its lungs. The suspected culprit behind this ailment is PM2.5 dust pollution. Read more HERE.

