Bangkok bar owner arrested in Bang Na for illegal operations

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In a swift operation against illegal nightlife activities, police arrested the owner of an unlicensed bar in the Bang Na district of Bangkok and detained four individuals for drug use. The raid, which took place in the early hours today, January 28 at the Clio bar on Udomsuk 58 Alley, resulted in the discovery of underage patrons and the seizure of evidence of illegal alcohol sales and drug consumption.

Under the command of Deputy Superintendent Nopparat Boonthanom from the Bang Na police station, the team, including Deputy Superintendents Aekaphop Likhitthanasombat and Thanasak Sawangsri, executed the raid at 1am. The target was a venue suspected of flouting licensing and drug laws. The operation led to the apprehension of Panatnicha, the 35 year old proprietor, who faces multiple charges, including operating a service establishment without permission and allowing minors to use the premises.

During the inspection, authorities found four customers whose urine tested positive for drugs, indicating substance abuse within the establishment. In a proactive approach to tackle drug addiction, the police recorded voluntary statements from the individuals, expressing their consent to undergo rehabilitation, reported KhaoSod.

The bar, which was operating beyond the legally permitted hours, also served alcohol to minors – a clear violation of the law. The police operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat illegal activities in nightlife establishments, particularly those that pose risks to young people.

The four underage individuals were also documented and their parents were notified, ensuring their safe return home. Following the raid, the manager of Clio Bar was taken into custody for further investigation.

