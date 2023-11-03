Bangkok air pollution rises as PM2.5 level exceeds standards

Photo: KhaoSod

Air pollution in Bangkok and its adjacent provinces is escalating, with 49 areas exceeding the standard PM2.5 dust value, according to the Air Pollution Abatement Department (APAD) of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE).

The average PM2.5 value over 24 hours was found to range from 21-57 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³) in these areas, exceeding the acceptable standard of 37.5 µg/m³. The air quality is thus classified from good to starting to affect health.

The areas affected are across multiple districts including Thonburi, Bang Khun Thian, Bang Na, Pathum Wan, Din Daeng, Bueng Kum, Khlong Sam Wa, Chom Thong, Bang Phlat, Bang Khae, Taling Chan, Phra Khanong, Rat Burana, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Samphanthawong, Wang Thonglang, Pathum Wan, Bang Rak, Sathorn, Yan Nawa, Watthana, Lat Krabang, Min Buri, Prawet, Thonburi, Khlong San, Bang Kho Laem, Bang Kho Laem, Nong Khaem, Bang Bon, Thung Khru, Khlong Toei, Bang Sue, Bang Khen, and Bangkok.

In the vicinity of the capital, affected areas include Song Khanong in Phra Pradaeng, Samut Prakan, Paknam in Mueang, Samut Prakan, Bang Phut in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Maha Chai in Mueang, Samut Sakhon, and Om Noi in Krathum Baen, Samut Sakhon.

The PM2.5 situation is predicted to remain high in some areas of Bangkok and its surrounding provinces from tomorrow to November 6, due to declining rainfall, the onset of cooler air, and weak winds, which hamper effective dust dispersion.

This leads to pollution accumulation in certain areas. Public health advice suggests citizens should monitor their health, reduce outdoor activities, or use protective gear. Those with health concerns should limit their time outdoors or use personal protective equipment.

If health symptoms occur, they should consult a doctor. The Bangkok air pollution situation can be followed via the Air4Thai.com and airbkk.com websites and the Air4Thai and AirBKK applications, reported KhaoSod.

