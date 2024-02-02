Bang Lamung: Truck driver’s daring manoeuvre results in collision

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A truck driver’s daring manoeuvre left a trailer truck mangled and the driver with multiple injuries on Bang Lamung‘s No. 36 Road, Chon Buri.

The Huay Yai Police received distress signals yesterday from the Pong sub-district, where the unfolding drama had taken a perilous turn.

As the dust settled, the wreckage revealed the aftermath of a gruesome impact: a container truck violently colliding with the rear end of another, leaving Panawuthayom Honghem, the 33 year old trailer truck driver, trapped but miraculously conscious.

Honghem recalled the harrowing moment.

“There was another vehicle that had immediately braked in front of me. I tried to swerve and avoid the collision, but fate had other plans as I crashed into a parked truck instead.”

Despite his injuries, Honghem was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention, reported Pattaya News.

Meanwhile, Suchart Chomjan, the 74 year old driver of the parked vehicle, remained unscathed but shocked.

“I parked my truck last night to rest on the roadside, placing traffic cones as a precautionary measure. Little did I know, my attempt to stay safe would lead to this unexpected chaos.”

