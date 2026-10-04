Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Floods in Ban Sang district of Prachin Buri have cut off every main and secondary road, forcing rescue teams to move food and supplies by train. The district’s chief officer said the flooding is worse than in 2011 and 2013.

Setthawut Wonglerwut said all 9 sub-districts and 88 villages are under water, including the district office, where levels are above knee height. He said the Prachin Buri and Nakhon Nayok rivers meet at Bang Taen sub-district, and Ban Sang is the catchment before the water flows on to Chachoengsao. Levels are still rising.

Small vehicles cannot pass. Only army high-clearance trucks, rescue vehicles and boats can get through. The district has opened 14 shelters housing more than 700 people, which Setthawut put at 80% to 90% of those affected. About 10% are refusing to leave, and he warned that more water is coming. No deaths have been reported.

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Prachin Buri Provincial Administrative Organisation president Krit Kasomphan said one railway carriage of food and survival kits will travel to Nong Nam Khao railway station in Ban Sang. Rescue teams will then deliver the supplies by high-clearance truck and boat to shelters including Sirirak School and Bang Toei.

At the Sirirak School shelter, floodwater stands 50cm above the school grounds and is held back by an earth embankment.

Conditions are easing elsewhere, according to acting governor Chanathip Khokmani. Na Di is almost back to normal and traffic has reopened in Kabin Buri, though deep standing water still keeps some Prachantakham and Si Maha Phot residents out of their homes. In Prachantakham’s Dong Chai Man village, which is reachable only by boat, officials deliver 3 meals a day and public health staff are monitoring water-borne conditions such as rashes and foot fungus.

Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of banmuang

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 2:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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