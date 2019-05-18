Ban on alcohol sales and consumption for Visakha Bucha Day | The Thaiger

Thailand
Ban on alcohol sales and consumption for Visakha Bucha Day
The Royal Thai police remind us that today is a sacred Buddhist holiday and there will be no alcohol sales throughout the country. The ban for Visakha Bucha Day is in place for 24 hours from midnight last night (Friday) to midnight tonight (Saturday).
People caught selling alcohol are liable to a 10,000 baht fine and six months in jail. The holiday marks the birth, enlightenment and death of the Lord Buddha.
Monday will be a national day off because this year’s Visakha Bucha Day falls on a weekend.
Find out more about Visakha Bucha Day
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
Sad news yesterday when The Nation announced it was going to stop the daily publishing of its newspaper. After 48 years, The Nation Multimedia Group is shutting up shop on its daily newspaper.
It wasn’t entirely unexpected and is a decision that every newspaper has either already made, is constantly reviewing or will have to make in the future, probably soon. The Nation Multimedia Group’s CEO maintained that there would be no reductions in editorial staff. When these announcements are made there is always promises of a rosy online future and no reductions in staff. In reality there has to be a reduction in staff to make the transition from paper to online fiscally possible.
For The Nation it was somewhat of a perfect storm of problems that precipitated yesterday’s announcement to go online-only.
Thailand’s expat and english-speaking demographic is changing. The numbers of English-speaking expats is dropping (not a lot) but the numbers of non English-speaking expats is growing. The same is reflected in the tourist mix passing through the Kingdom these days. It’s just an evolutionary transition that’s also reflected in the nationalities buying property in Thailand.
A hard core of expats, some of The Nation’s devout readers, are also finding it increasingly difficult to stay in Thailand. Take a long-term British expat for example, living happily on their UK pension and spending long days by the beach. With the British pound plunging against the Thai baht the real cost of living has gone up, a lot, for many of these long-termers. Then add the steadily rising costs of living in Thailand and new requirements for long-stay visas and the long days at the beach are getting more expensive and more complex.
Then
The expat mix is also getting a lot younger. You guessed it, younger people are more inclined to read their news and seek information online.
Finally, the advertising revenue for newspapers is getting very thin on the ground. Newspaper advertising is expensive, non-intuitive and certainly not ‘real time’ as demanded by both readers and advertisers. Why would any sane business owner place an ad in their newspaper when, for a fraction of the cost, they can directly target THEIR buyers with an online ad. AND it’s totally measurable.
Just current economic conditions – a strong baht, falling exports and political uncertainty – are eating into business advertising spend and confidence as well.
There’s also a lot more choice for advertisers these days as the revenue creeps away from the old triumvirate of press, radio and TV. At the same time online platform traffic soars in numbers and new platforms and innovations get added every day.
Now
The Nation’s daily paper is just another victim of the relentless technological march.
The people (me included) who used to make it a daily habit to trawl through the pages of the dailies are getting older, moving across to the online platforms, or simply dying or leaving Thailand. At the same time a few thousand smartphones will be bought today bringing almost instantaneous news to their screens, along with hundreds of choices of media, opinions, formats and, yes, advertisements.
The sight of people travelling on public transport, or walking around, heads buried in their screens is scary to us ‘old-timers’. But the smartphone, and to a lesser extent tablets, laptops and desktops, is where people will increasingly source just about everything they need to know. They will ‘choose’ what they want to read, not some editor’s view of the world or slanted choices of news to publish.
It’s a sad day when any venerable banner, like The Nation, has to cease publishing but we, the consumers, have determined their fate, and the fate of the remaining newspapers in Thailand, by making the move online. The publishers are adjusting to the new technology as well and following the new money-trail.
The Nation will publish its last daily newspaper on June 28.
The Thaiger has an editorial partnership with the Nation Multimedia Group.
10 million Thais to learn CPR and other life-saving techniques
The King’s Volunteer 904 Central Coordination Centre has assigned the Public Health Ministry to provide training to 10 million Thais in basic life-saving skills, principally learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to use an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) machines.
The ministry will formulate a curriculum for training the public in CPR and AED and publish the materials online. The project aims to provide 10 million Thais with the life-saving knowledge, including at least 3.5 million of whom will be able to perform CPR and use an AED.
Public Health permanent-secretary Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai says the project was part of a larger campaign where medical specialist volunteers will provide medical check-ups and treatment to needy people in honour of His Majesty the King Rama X on the occasion of his royal coronation.
The CPR and AED training will also be carried out wherever this campaign’s activities are held. It has so far had trained 2,500 people to perform CPR and use an AED, he added.
Thais suffer an average 54,000 deaths yearly from heart disease and heart attacks.
SOURCE: The Nation
Buddhists commemorate Visakha Bucha Day – Monday will be a holiday
Today is a public holiday in Thailand to mark Visakha Bucha Day, the most significant day in the Buddhist calendar, commemorating three defining events in the life of the Lord Buddha; his birth, attaining enlightenment at 35 years old, and then his death 45 years later, which all occurred on the full-moon day of the sixth lunar month.
Visakha Bucha Day is one of the most important Buddhist holidays in the Thai calendar and this year it takes place on May 18, 2019. It is important as it was the day of three important incidents that occurred during the life of Lord Buddha. They all happened on full moon of the sixth lunar month.
This evening, Buddhists gather at temples to perform the ‘wian tien’ ritual, walking in circles three times around the main temple building with lighted candles.
Because Visakha Bucha Day falls on a Saturday this year, Monday will be a public holiday.
