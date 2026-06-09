Bail revoked for Brit in Koh Pha Ngan case after Thai doctor dies
A court in Koh Samui yesterday, June 8, revoked bail for a British man accused in a Koh Pha Ngan motorcycle hit-and-run case after a Thai respiratory specialist died from his injuries.
The case concerns the death of Associate Professor Dr Theerasuk Kawamatawong, a respiratory and critical care specialist and medical lecturer at the Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University.
Koh Pha Ngan Police escorted the British man, identified as 51 year old Duncan Wilcock, from Koh Samui district to Koh Samui Provincial Court to hear the additional charge.
Dr Theerasuk was injured in the hit-and-run on May 23, when a motorcycle struck him on a road in Koh Pha Ngan, Surat Thani. The rider fled before police arrived, while the doctor had already been taken to hospital with a severe head injury.
Police checked CCTV footage and identified the rider as 51 year old British national Duncan Wilcock. He was arrested near a tour boat moored at Wok Tum Pier. Wilcock admitted to riding the motorcycle involved in the crash and later tested positive for cocaine.
Investigators initially filed seven charges against him:
- Reckless driving causing serious injury
- Failing to stop and help after causing injury or damage in a road accident
- Driving without a licence
- Using a vehicle with unpaid annual tax
- Using a vehicle without compulsory insurance
- Using a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine)
- Driving under the influence of alcohol, causing serious injury to another person
On May 26, investigators sought court approval to detain the accused and opposed bail, citing the severity of the case and concerns that he may flee.
The accused submitted surety for temporary release, which the court approved. He was ordered to report every 12 days and was barred from leaving Thailand.
After Dr Theerasuk died, police added a charge of reckless driving causing death and again asked the court to revoke bail.
Investigators also opened a separate case after allegedly finding that the accused operated an unlicensed tour boat business through a nominee company.
Khaosod reported that at 3.45pm yesterday, the court approved the police request, revoked bail, and issued a detention warrant. The accused was then sent to Koh Samui District Prison.
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