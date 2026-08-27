Ayutthaya woman admits kidnap and rape claim was a test of her family’s love

The 28 year old told officers she wanted to see whether her family would worry about her.

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 27, 2026, 9:31 AM
2 minutes read
Ayutthaya woman admits kidnap and rape claim was a test of her family’s love | Thaiger

A 28-year-old woman in Ayutthaya has admitted inventing her report of being abducted, tied up, sexually assaulted and robbed, police said. She is identified only by the pseudonym Ms A. Investigators at Marawichai police station in Sena district are now deciding whether to charge her with filing a false report.

In her original complaint, she said two men on a motorcycle followed her at about 10am on August 21. She was riding to work from Tambon Sam Tum in Sena district at the time.

One of the men held a knife to her and climbed onto her motorcycle, she said. He forced her to ride about 12 kilometres to a secluded spot. It was a wooded area beside rice fields, on a road along the Hong Prapat irrigation canal in Moo 3, Tambon Marawichai.

There, she said, the men tied her hands and feet and gagged her. They tried to strip her, but stopped when they heard someone nearby, possibly a farmer.

She said they took about 2,000 baht from her, then forced her to unlock her phone. They used it to send her partner threatening messages, a photo of her bound, and her location.

Her partner called police, who found her still tied up. Officers also found drug paraphernalia nearby.

Her complaint referred to an earlier incident, two to three months before, in which she said two men had tried to rob her.

Related Articles

The account began to unravel when police called her and her partner in for further questioning. Local reports differ on the timing, with one putting the interview on the evening of August 25 and another on August 26. It lasted more than half an hour.

She then admitted she had invented the whole story, investigators said. She told them she had family problems, felt unloved and staged the incident to find out whether her family would worry about her.

Her partner told police he knew nothing about the fabrication and was not involved.

Police described her as being in a poor mental state. Officers said they were looking after her and talking with her.

Investigators are now reviewing the evidence to decide whether her actions meet the elements of filing a false police report.

In similar news

Latest Thailand News
Ayutthaya woman admits kidnap and rape claim was a test of her family&#8217;s love | Thaiger Thailand News

Ayutthaya woman admits kidnap and rape claim was a test of her family’s love

5 minutes ago
BMA offers free medical equipment loans through Fa-Equipment | Thaiger Bangkok News

BMA offers free medical equipment loans through Fa-Equipment

15 hours ago
Lampang locals convicted of stealing shrimp from overturned truck | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Lampang locals convicted of stealing shrimp from overturned truck

16 hours ago
Defence Ministry: USS Abraham Lincoln visit is for rest only | Thaiger Thailand News

Defence Ministry: USS Abraham Lincoln visit is for rest only

16 hours ago
Seven injured in science experiment explosion at Yala school | Thaiger South Thailand News

Seven injured in science experiment explosion at Yala school

16 hours ago
Behind Nene Royal’s AGT Golden Buzzer look: Thai batik meets Phuket Baba heritage | Thaiger Phuket News

Behind Nene Royal’s AGT Golden Buzzer look: Thai batik meets Phuket Baba heritage

17 hours ago
How US Cold War support accelerated Thailand’s rise in Southeast Asia | Thaiger Thailand News

How US Cold War support accelerated Thailand’s rise in Southeast Asia

17 hours ago
Woman finds mysterious criminal record on state app, police delay help | Thaiger Crime News

Woman finds mysterious criminal record on state app, police delay help

18 hours ago
Myanmar man arrested over Bangkok grocery store robbery, killing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Myanmar man arrested over Bangkok grocery store robbery, killing

18 hours ago
Ayutthaya woman admits to faking attempted rape story for attention | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya woman admits to faking attempted rape story for attention

19 hours ago
Thai Airways issues advisory as Typhoon Saudel nears Taipei, Shanghai | Thaiger Aviation News

Thai Airways issues advisory as Typhoon Saudel nears Taipei, Shanghai

19 hours ago
Ukrainian man pulls gun at Buriram restaurant, then drives off | Thaiger Crime News

Ukrainian man pulls gun at Buriram restaurant, then drives off

20 hours ago
Khon Kaen motorcycle crash kills 4 including policeman | Thaiger Crime News

Khon Kaen motorcycle crash kills 4 including policeman

20 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport to restrict terminal flyover lanes for seven months | Thaiger Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport to restrict terminal flyover lanes for seven months

20 hours ago
Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai police arrest 186 suspects, seize 228 guns nationwide

21 hours ago
Vietnamese media claims Thai ‘rental wives’ cater to older Western men | Thaiger Pattaya News

Vietnamese media claims Thai ‘rental wives’ cater to older Western men

21 hours ago
Australian suspect says he killed Thai girl in self-defence | Thaiger Pattaya News

Australian suspect says he killed Thai girl in self-defence

22 hours ago
Rare 10-baht coin sells for staggering 2.54 million baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare 10-baht coin sells for staggering 2.54 million baht

23 hours ago
5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows | Thaiger Thailand News

5 karaoke staff fined for dancing on Chon Buri road, TikTok video shows

23 hours ago
Dolly Parton, country music icon, dies aged 80 | Thaiger News

Dolly Parton, country music icon, dies aged 80

23 hours ago
Krabi homeowner reports 500,000 baht destruction allegedly caused by German tenant | Thaiger Krabi News

Krabi homeowner reports 500,000 baht destruction allegedly caused by German tenant

24 hours ago
Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station | Thaiger Crime News

Man surrenders after shooting at Nonthaburi petrol station

24 hours ago
USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea | Thaiger News

USS Abraham Lincoln heads to Thailand after months at sea

24 hours ago
Grapes left unrefrigerated for 43 days spark food safety debate in Thailand | Thaiger Bangkok News

Grapes left unrefrigerated for 43 days spark food safety debate in Thailand

2 days ago
Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple | Thaiger Phuket News

Palestinian flag leads to dispute between Phuket shop owner and Israeli couple

2 days ago
Thailand News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: August 27, 2026, 9:31 AM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.