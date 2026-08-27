Ayutthaya woman admits kidnap and rape claim was a test of her family’s love

A 28-year-old woman in Ayutthaya has admitted inventing her report of being abducted, tied up, sexually assaulted and robbed, police said. She is identified only by the pseudonym Ms A. Investigators at Marawichai police station in Sena district are now deciding whether to charge her with filing a false report.

In her original complaint, she said two men on a motorcycle followed her at about 10am on August 21. She was riding to work from Tambon Sam Tum in Sena district at the time.

One of the men held a knife to her and climbed onto her motorcycle, she said. He forced her to ride about 12 kilometres to a secluded spot. It was a wooded area beside rice fields, on a road along the Hong Prapat irrigation canal in Moo 3, Tambon Marawichai.

There, she said, the men tied her hands and feet and gagged her. They tried to strip her, but stopped when they heard someone nearby, possibly a farmer.

She said they took about 2,000 baht from her, then forced her to unlock her phone. They used it to send her partner threatening messages, a photo of her bound, and her location.

Her partner called police, who found her still tied up. Officers also found drug paraphernalia nearby.

Her complaint referred to an earlier incident, two to three months before, in which she said two men had tried to rob her.

The account began to unravel when police called her and her partner in for further questioning. Local reports differ on the timing, with one putting the interview on the evening of August 25 and another on August 26. It lasted more than half an hour.

She then admitted she had invented the whole story, investigators said. She told them she had family problems, felt unloved and staged the incident to find out whether her family would worry about her.

Her partner told police he knew nothing about the fabrication and was not involved.

Police described her as being in a poor mental state. Officers said they were looking after her and talking with her.

Investigators are now reviewing the evidence to decide whether her actions meet the elements of filing a false police report.

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