Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 9, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of crystal meth worth 38 million baht | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Officers from the Ayutthaya Highway Police, working with the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, seized 320 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine worth an estimated 38 million baht (approximately 1.15 million USD) on the evening of 8 August.

The driver of the vehicle escaped on foot before he could be arrested.

According to a report from the Highway Police Facebook page, investigators had been monitoring a drug network collecting narcotics from Udon Thani province for transport to Bangkok.

A closed-body pickup truck matching the network’s profile was spotted travelling through Wang Noi district in Ayutthaya. Officers moved to stop the vehicle, but the driver noticed and sped towards the Wang Noi power plant before abandoning the truck and fleeing on foot.

Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of ice worth 38 million baht
Photo courtesy of Matichon

A search of the refrigerated compartment at the rear of the vehicle turned up 323 bags of crystal methamphetamine, weighing roughly 320 kilogrammes in total.

Forensic officers were called to the scene to collect evidence. The Narcotics Suppression Bureau said the investigation is ongoing, with police working to track down the driver and identify other members of the network, reported Matichon.

Ayutthaya police seize 320kg of ice worth 38 million baht
Photo courtesy of Matichon

In another separate incident, Narcotics Suppression Police Region 3, with the Pha Muang Task Force and Ranger Regiment 31, seized eight million methamphetamine pills hidden in a Chiang Rai cemetery on August 1. Officers recovered 27 sacks of drugs from Ban Sao Wa cemetery in San Sai Ngam subdistrict, Thoeng district, concealed among gravesites awaiting onward transport. Each pill bore a red ‘999’ stamp linked to a Myanmar-based production network. The shipment crossed from Shan State through Laos and remote Chiang Rai border routes before reaching the cemetery. Police believe a fugitive known as ‘Long’, wanted and hiding in Laos, financed the operation.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 9, 2026, 3:30 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.