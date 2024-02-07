Authorities takes action to curb urban macaques in Lop Buri

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

In a bid to tackle the escalating monkey mayhem in Lop Buri, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) teamed up with local authorities, unleashing a joint effort aimed at disciplining, relocating, and sterilising the troublesome urban macaques.

The historic Phra Prang Sam Yot temple in Mueang district has become a battleground for the bustling macaque population, notorious for raiding local communities and harassing visitors. To combat this menace, a memorandum of understanding was inked today, sealing the partnership between the department, Lop Buri municipality, and the provincial livestock development office.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, Department Director-General, labelled the macaques as troublemakers and outlined the collaborative strategy geared towards safeguarding the populace. The plan entails the installation of specialised cages where the mischievous monkeys will undergo behavioural training.

Furthermore, the critters will be sterilised before relocation to a designated macaque facility in Pho Kao Ton sub-district, where they will be reintroduced into their natural habitats, reported Bangkok Post.

“The macaque population is spiralling out of control, while their habitat diminishes due to rampant property development and agricultural expansion. Additionally, dwindling natural food and water sources exacerbate the conflict between humans and macaques.”

According to statistics provided by Athapol, last year witnessed a staggering count of 5,709 macaques in Lop Buri, with 2,206 of them roaming within the municipality’s boundaries.

In related news, the Phuket vice governor chaired a meeting on January 23 to discuss the issue of trespassing on Khao Toh Sae, Phuket, and the increasing cases of macaques attacking tourists and locals alike.

Held at the offices of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO), government officials including those from the Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office and Phuket Forestry were in attendance. Complaints have been put forward to the Provincial Ombudsman’s Office which prompted the meeting.

Instructions were made to the Phuket Forestry Office to notify sellers that the sale of products in the protected forest areas is forbidden.