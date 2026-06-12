Australian sprinter dies during family holiday on Koh Samui

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 4:46 PM
51 1 minute read
Australian sprinter dies during family holiday on Koh Samui | Thaiger
Photo via Instagram: @victorianathleticleague

Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton has died while on holiday with her family on Koh Samui, Thailand, two weeks after celebrating her 25th birthday.

Jemma Stapleton, from Melbourne, was a finalist in the Stawell Gift and placed third in the 2025 edition of the race. She also made the final again this year.

Her birthday was on June 1. The cause of her death has not been revealed at the time of reporting.

Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton died during a family holiday on Koh Samui, two weeks after celebrating her 25th birthday.
Photo via Instagram: @jemmastapleton

In a video tribute provided to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), her brother Joel Stapleton described Jemma as more than a sister, saying she had been his best friend and a guiding presence throughout his life.

“She was always there for me and whenever I needed help she was always there.

“For those that knew her, you know how lucky you were to have her in your life. Her smile was so bright that wherever she went you knew she was there.

“I’m so grateful that I can call her my sister.”

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Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton died during a family holiday on Koh Samui, two weeks after celebrating her 25th birthday.
Photo via Instagram: @jemmastapleton

Her partner, Tyler Gray, also paid tribute on Instagram, saying he was struggling to come to terms with the loss and was grateful for the relationship they shared. He described her as the greatest thing to happen to him.

The ABC reported that the Australian Government‘s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the family.

A GoFundMe campaign for Stapleton’s family closed after donations passed A$100,000 in less than 24 hours.

Joel said the family had been overwhelmed by the messages and donations.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 12, 2026, 4:46 PM
51 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.