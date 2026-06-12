Australian sprinter dies during family holiday on Koh Samui

Australian sprinter Jemma Stapleton has died while on holiday with her family on Koh Samui, Thailand, two weeks after celebrating her 25th birthday.

Jemma Stapleton, from Melbourne, was a finalist in the Stawell Gift and placed third in the 2025 edition of the race. She also made the final again this year.

Her birthday was on June 1. The cause of her death has not been revealed at the time of reporting.

In a video tribute provided to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), her brother Joel Stapleton described Jemma as more than a sister, saying she had been his best friend and a guiding presence throughout his life.

“She was always there for me and whenever I needed help she was always there.

“For those that knew her, you know how lucky you were to have her in your life. Her smile was so bright that wherever she went you knew she was there.

“I’m so grateful that I can call her my sister.”

Her partner, Tyler Gray, also paid tribute on Instagram, saying he was struggling to come to terms with the loss and was grateful for the relationship they shared. He described her as the greatest thing to happen to him.

The ABC reported that the Australian Government‘s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the family.

A GoFundMe campaign for Stapleton’s family closed after donations passed A$100,000 in less than 24 hours.

Joel said the family had been overwhelmed by the messages and donations.