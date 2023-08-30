Australian man falls to death from 6th floor of Phuket Airport

Photo via Facebook/ ศูนย์ข้อมูลภูเก็ต Phuket Info Center

A 50 year old Australian man last night reportedly jumped out of the sixth floor of a car parking facility at Phuket International Airport.

The Sakhu Police Station officers were notified of the incident at 8.20pm last night. It was reported that the Australian man, Justin Keith Hector Beasley, plunged from the sixth floor of the car park building near the international passenger terminal.

Beasley fell to his death in the motorcycle parking area below. He wore a long-sleeve black shirt, black shorts, and leather shoes. Officers immediately transferred the Aussie to Vachira Phuket Hospital for an autopsy.

The witness reported to the officers that Beasley stood on the sixth floor before climbing onto the railing and jumping. Many people who saw the incident attempted to stop Beasley, but they failed. An eyewitness added that the deceased shouted out before jumping…

“F”ck! F*ck!”

The witness insisted that no one was around when the Australian man jumped.

Beasley’s travel record revealed that he had travelled in and out of Thailand several times. He entered Phuket on April 11 before leaving the province on August 23. He then travelled back to Phuket on August 24.

According to a Facebook page, Phuket Info Center, Beasley’s niece was looking for him and urged netizens to help her find him by posting his picture on the Facebook group.

The niece revealed to the public that her uncle stayed in the Patong neighbourhood of Phuket and left the accommodation saying he would go to Na Nai Road and Patong Beach, However, he disappeared and was later found dead at the airport.

After questioning witnesses, police believe that the incident was a suicide but added they have not yet closed the case and would conduct further investigations into it. Officers did not disclose whether Beasley travelled to the airport to catch a flight.

Police would later cooperate with the embassy to relay the heartbreaking news and to facilitate the repatriation of his remains to his home country.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that a tragic incident has occurred at the Phuket Airport. An American man reportedly took his own life by jumping from the same location in December last year.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.