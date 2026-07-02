Flight attendant heroin case damages Thailand’s reputation, Anutin says

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 11:46 AM
290 1 minute read
Flight attendant heroin case damages Thailand’s reputation, Anutin says | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: FC Anutin

A Thai Airways flight attendant’s arrest in Australia over alleged heroin smuggling has damaged Thailand’s reputation and could affect the country’s ambitions to become an aviation hub, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

Anutin has ordered an urgent meeting of all relevant anti-narcotics agencies and Airports of Thailand (AOT) tomorrow, July 3.

The order was issued from France following the arrest of a 26 year old Thai Airways cabin crew member by Australian police on June 25 over allegations of attempting to smuggle heroin concealed in her luggage.

According to reports, Anutin expressed strong dissatisfaction over the incident, saying it had tarnished Thailand’s international image at a time when the government is pushing to establish the country as an aviation hub and secure Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) membership by 2028.

Prime Minister Anutin says a flight attendant's arrest in Australia over heroin has damaged Thailand's image and could affect aviation goals.
Photo via Facebook: OECD

Meanwhile, Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Deputy Secretary-General and Spokesperson Areepak Ngernbumrung said the agency is working with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to expand the investigation on the flight attendant.

ONCB Secretary-General Pol. Lt. Col. Suriya Singhakamol met AFP officers to discuss evidence, including the flight attendant’s statement, her travel records on the day of her arrest and information about the intended recipient of the parcel in Australia.

Matichon reported that the ONCB is also seeking details about the intended recipient, including their identity, when the parcel was due to be received and whether the flight attendant was expected to deliver it elsewhere after arriving in Australia.

Related Articles

In a related development, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Thailand will strengthen airport screening procedures following the flight attendant’s arrest in Australia, while rejecting claims that existing security measures were lax.

Latest Thailand News
Injured Finnish man rides motorcycle to Pattaya police station for help | Thaiger Thailand News

Injured Finnish man rides motorcycle to Pattaya police station for help

26 minutes ago
Pickup driven by 11 year old hits monks in Mukdahan, five dead | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup driven by 11 year old hits monks in Mukdahan, five dead

30 minutes ago
The importance of showing up &#8211; in AI search | Thaiger Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)

The importance of showing up – in AI search

51 minutes ago
Flight attendant heroin case damages Thailand&#8217;s reputation, Anutin says | Thaiger Thailand News

Flight attendant heroin case damages Thailand’s reputation, Anutin says

2 hours ago
Police warn shopping couriers of drug risk, citing past case of heroin in cushions | Thaiger Thailand News

Police warn shopping couriers of drug risk, citing past case of heroin in cushions

2 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 3 to 5) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (July 3 to 5)

3 hours ago
Israeli group opens Secular House on Koh Pha Ngan as Chabad alternative | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli group opens Secular House on Koh Pha Ngan as Chabad alternative

3 hours ago
Thai man with drug record murders innocent local in Trat | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man with drug record murders innocent local in Trat

3 hours ago
Nominee-run Chinese recycling plants leaked toxic waste across Thailand | Thaiger Economy News

Nominee-run Chinese recycling plants leaked toxic waste across Thailand

4 hours ago
Task force closes in on network after flight attendant&#8217;s heroin arrest | Thaiger Thailand News

Task force closes in on network after flight attendant’s heroin arrest

4 hours ago
Foreigner attacks Phuket tuk tuk driver after fare dispute | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreigner attacks Phuket tuk tuk driver after fare dispute

4 hours ago
Two Uzbek nationals arrested with cannabis haul at Phuket Airport | Thaiger Thailand News

Two Uzbek nationals arrested with cannabis haul at Phuket Airport

4 hours ago
Thai King, Queen concludes France visit with Airbus stop | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King, Queen concludes France visit with Airbus stop

4 hours ago
Thai woman denies stealing diamond bracelet worth 300,000 baht | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai woman denies stealing diamond bracelet worth 300,000 baht

20 hours ago
Thailand, Malaysia plan September southern peace talks | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thailand, Malaysia plan September southern peace talks

21 hours ago
Married Thai man confesses adultery after break-in by mentally ill lover | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Married Thai man confesses adultery after break-in by mentally ill lover

21 hours ago
Nearly 100 monkeys escape from Lopburi enclosure | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 100 monkeys escape from Lopburi enclosure

21 hours ago
Monk denies involvement in death of mentally ill Thai man | Thaiger South Thailand News

Monk denies involvement in death of mentally ill Thai man

21 hours ago
Laos returns 24 Thais over alleged call centre scam links | Thaiger Thailand News

Laos returns 24 Thais over alleged call centre scam links

22 hours ago
Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand tops Asia, ranks ninth worldwide for retirement

23 hours ago
Woman caught on CCTV taking diamond bracelet accidentally dropped in Bangkok mall | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman caught on CCTV taking diamond bracelet accidentally dropped in Bangkok mall

23 hours ago
Thai Airways brings back nonstop Bangkok to Amsterdam flights after 28 years | Thaiger Hot News

Thai Airways brings back nonstop Bangkok to Amsterdam flights after 28 years

24 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver praised for offering free ride to tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket taxi driver praised for offering free ride to tourists

24 hours ago
Thai woman denies missing status, saying she flees mother&#8217;s gambling addiction | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai woman denies missing status, saying she flees mother’s gambling addiction

1 day ago
Thailand hosts ASEAN youth road safety conference in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand hosts ASEAN youth road safety conference in Bangkok

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 2, 2026, 11:46 AM
290 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.