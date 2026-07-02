Flight attendant heroin case damages Thailand’s reputation, Anutin says

A Thai Airways flight attendant’s arrest in Australia over alleged heroin smuggling has damaged Thailand’s reputation and could affect the country’s ambitions to become an aviation hub, Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

Anutin has ordered an urgent meeting of all relevant anti-narcotics agencies and Airports of Thailand (AOT) tomorrow, July 3.

The order was issued from France following the arrest of a 26 year old Thai Airways cabin crew member by Australian police on June 25 over allegations of attempting to smuggle heroin concealed in her luggage.

According to reports, Anutin expressed strong dissatisfaction over the incident, saying it had tarnished Thailand’s international image at a time when the government is pushing to establish the country as an aviation hub and secure Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) membership by 2028.

Meanwhile, Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Deputy Secretary-General and Spokesperson Areepak Ngernbumrung said the agency is working with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to expand the investigation on the flight attendant.

ONCB Secretary-General Pol. Lt. Col. Suriya Singhakamol met AFP officers to discuss evidence, including the flight attendant’s statement, her travel records on the day of her arrest and information about the intended recipient of the parcel in Australia.

Matichon reported that the ONCB is also seeking details about the intended recipient, including their identity, when the parcel was due to be received and whether the flight attendant was expected to deliver it elsewhere after arriving in Australia.

In a related development, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said Thailand will strengthen airport screening procedures following the flight attendant’s arrest in Australia, while rejecting claims that existing security measures were lax.