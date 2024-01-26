Astrologer warns Leos and Geminis of end-of-month financial strain

Toward the month’s end, financial caution is the word on everyone’s lips, especially for those born under two particular zodiac signs. Thosaporn Sritula, a renowned astrologer, issued a stark warning for those under the signs of Leo and Gemini, advising a temporary halt to travel plans and discretionary spending due to financial instability.

Even though incomes are steady and not showing signs of disruption, expenditures have been on the rise, making it a precarious time for these individuals.

The astrologer’s post, which cautions against inviting these zodiac signs on trips or to participate in social events, suggests that it’s time for a financial breather. Chang emphasizes that the end of the month could bring financial strain, and planning is crucial.

The advice comes just before the time salaries are set to be paid out, signalling that those under the signs of Leo and Gemini should tread carefully with their budgets.

The warning from Chang is not taken lightly. In the realm of astrological predictions, such advice can influence the financial decisions of many. Despite the seemingly continuous flow of income, the message is clear: now is not the time for frivolous spending or indulging in social activities that could lead to unexpected expenses.

The two zodiac signs mentioned are advised to prioritize their financial health and brace for potential monetary turbulence as the month draws to a close.

For those who follow astrology, these predictions serve as a guide to navigate through their daily lives. And while the stars may suggest caution, it is ultimately up to each individual to manage their finances wisely.

The advice from Chang is a reminder that even in times of abundance, preparing for the future and maintaining a grip on one’s finances is essential. For Leo and Gemini, the end of the month is a period to watch, plan, and possibly even postpone pleasure for the sake of financial stability, reported KhaoSod.