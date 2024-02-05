Astrologer predicts February fortune for top five zodiac signs

Photo courtesy of หมอช้าง ทศพร ศรีตุลา (Facebook)

Astrological enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as the month unfolds, with notable astrologer Thosaporn Sritula, popularly known as Mor Chang, revealing his top five zodiac signs set to experience a stroke of good fortune in February. The astrologer’s insights have not only captivated those who keenly follow their horoscopes but have also garnered attention from the entertainment industry and fans alike, all eager to embrace the predicted prosperity.

The much-anticipated list, published on social media by Thosaporn Sritula, ranks Pisces at the forefront, predicting an exceptionally prosperous period for those born between March 15 and April 13. Following closely in second place is Libra, with birthdays spanning from October 18 to November 16, poised to receive a windfall of good luck, reported KhaoSod.

Capricorn, whose birthdates fall between January 15 and February 12, soar to the third spot, anticipating a month filled with favourable outcomes. Scorpio claims the fourth position, suggesting those born from November 17 to December 15 are set to encounter a series of fortunate events. Finally, rounding out the top five is Aries, with individuals born between April 14 and May 14 expected to embrace the flush of success that February promises.

In related news, as the end of January approached, astrologer Thosaporn Sritula issued a cautionary warning to individuals born under Leo and Gemini zodiac signs. Advising a temporary pause in travel plans and discretionary spending due to potential financial instability, the astrologer emphasized the importance of financial prudence.

Despite steady incomes, rising expenditures posed a risk, leading to a call for a financial breather. The advice, well-received in the realm of astrological predictions, urged these signs to tread carefully with budgets, especially as the month neared its conclusion.

The message serves as a reminder to prioritise financial health and readiness for potential monetary turbulence, even in times of prosperity and apparent abundance.