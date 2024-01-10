Astrologer predicts business success for Taurus, Leo, and Sagittarius in 2024

Photo courtesy of หมอช้าง ทศพร ศรีตุลา (Facebook)

Promising business prospects await individuals born under the Taurus, Leo, and Sagittarius zodiac signs in 2024, according to Chang Thosaporn, a renowned astrologer.

Taurus individuals, those born between April 14 and May 14, will experience significant luck in initiating new ventures in the coming year. Any plans set in motion are predicted to have a high chance of success.

Astrologically, Leos, born between August 17 and September 16, are poised for career advancements. There might be a possibility of position promotions or favourable changes in their professional landscape.

Lastly, Sagittarians, those born between December 16 and January 14, will find the year 2024 favourable for investments. It’s an excellent time for those looking to expand or invest further.

Astrologers emphasise that while these predictions provide a general guideline, individual experiences may still vary, contingent on personal choices and actions.

In related news, astrologer Cher Horo Lover’s 2024 predictions for the twelve zodiac signs reveal prosperity for Capricorn, Aquarius, and Taurus. Capricorn anticipates success in work and business, Aquarius embarks on new ventures, and Taurus experiences great wealth luck. Other signs, from Pisces to Sagittarius, receive insights on love, financial movements, career progress, and positive changes. Leo and Taurus stand out for exceptional wealth luck. Cher Horo Lover suggests a promising year ahead, emphasizing steady lottery luck for Capricorn. The detailed forecasts cover aspects from love life to international business, providing insights for a fulfilling 2024 for each zodiac sign.

In another prediction, astrologer Lak Rachasi predicts a prosperous year for Thailand, forecasting unexplained wealth for Taurus and Scorpio after April 30. A positive shift is expected for Aries, Cancer, Libra, and the Dragon sign, linked to the elements of fire, water, air, and earth. Thailand’s economic outlook appears brighter with favorable planetary movements in the finance sector. However, Leo should exercise caution, while Aquarius faces challenges until April 30. Pisces may prosper through hard work, and responsible behavior is key for wealth. The Thai stock market is anticipated to rebound, drawing foreign investments after January 9.