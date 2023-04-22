Officials establish help center for Thais in Sudan

Screen grab of bombing in Sudan.

Following the outbreak of violent clashes in Sudan, the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre (SBPAC) has established a help centre for Thais who are currently in Sudan.

The SBPAC set up the centre to aid 210 Thai students who are currently facing difficulties in Sudan, as fighting continues to escalate in the nation’s capital, Khartoum. The centre is located at the SBPAC headquarters in Yala, Bangkok Post reported. It is working to meet students’ needs amidst the situation, and update their families about their situations. Requests for help can also be made through the 1880 SBPAC hotline.

Ongoing tensions in Sudan began on April 15, resulting from a power struggle between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The two generals were involved in a joint coup that took place in 2021.

Chanathan Saengphum, SBPAC’s Deputy Secretary-General, explained that the purpose of the assistance centre is to address the needs of the affected students while simultaneously updating families back in Thailand on the current state of affairs. In addition, the SBPAC is coordinating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and other relevant agencies to maintain communication and monitor the requirements of students on the ground.

According to reports, the majority of Thai citizens in Sudan, most of whom are Thai-Muslim students from the Deep South, are pursuing their education at the International University of Africa in Khartoum.

MFA spokesperson, Kanchana Patarachoke, announced that the ministry has allocated funding to be provided to the Royal Thai Embassy in Cairo, which will then be forwarded to the Honorary Consul in Khartoum. This financial aid is intended to help purchase essential items, such as food and living necessities, for affected Thais in Sudan.

As concerns escalate, the potential for an evacuation is also being discussed. Patarachoke said…

“We have been considering evacuation plans via land or air. However, we need to assess the situation carefully.”

She added that the current closure of Sudanese airspace, the nation’s main airport, and the risks associated with the land route, necessitate close examination of the situation before any decisions can be made.

Follow us on :













Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin revealed that there are believed to be six Thai nationals working in Sudan. Among them are three crane operators, a machine operator, a maintenance technician, and an electrical technician.