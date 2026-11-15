Asia scam losses hit US$136.5 billion as gangs turn to AI

Photo courtesy of Thairath

Scam losses in Asia reached an estimated US$136.5 billion (about 4.6 trillion baht) across 13 markets, including Thailand, over the past 12 months, according to a regional survey presented at an anti-scam summit in Bangkok on November 10 and 11. The organisers warned that criminal gangs are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) to run entire scams automatically.

The Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA) carried out the survey with Gogolook, the Taiwan-based maker of the Whoscall app, in markets including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, China and India.

They presented it at the Global Anti-Scam Summit Asia 2026, which GASA organised with the Royal Thai Police, the Bank of Thailand and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

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The survey found that 71% of adults in the region had come across a scam, and that 62% had engaged with a scammer even though 66% felt confident they could spot one. Of those who engaged, 26% lost money, and 51% of the people who lost money had been scammed more than once.

Phone calls were still the channel scammers used most, at 56%, ahead of text messages at 50% and chat apps at 40%. Shopping, investment and job offers were the most common bait.

Jorij Abraham, GASA’s managing director, told the summit that scammers now use AI for every stage of a scam, from choosing targets and writing personalised messages to chatting with victims and sending fake links. He said AI-written messages were five times more effective at deceiving people than messages written by hand, so public education alone was no longer enough and protection also had to be built into the infrastructure.

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Abraham added that raids on large scam bases in several countries, including Cambodia, had not ended the gangs. Instead, he said, they had split into smaller groups working out of hotels and rented accommodation in the Middle East, Mexico and Eastern Europe, where they are harder to detect.

Jeff Kuo, Gogolook’s chief executive, said scammers use AI to clone the voices of company executives and family members, which makes phone scams far more convincing. He also urged technology companies not to put user growth ahead of safety, arguing that traffic may build a platform but only trust keeps it going.

Meta, which also spoke at the summit, said it had worked with Thai police to remove more than 150,000 scam accounts. It also shares lists of harmful websites with other platforms, because scam sites stay online for three years on average even after social media networks block them.

A separate GASA report on Thailand, produced with Mastercard and Whoscall, estimated that Thai consumers lost 65.86 billion baht to scams over the past year and that 79% of Thai adults had come across a scam, up from 72% in 2025. Facebook (54%) and LINE (48%) were the most common ways scammers first got in touch, and GASA launched a Thailand chapter at the summit.

Similarly, earlier this month, cyber police arrested three men accused of running a mule-account office in Mae Sot that allegedly paid up to 10,000 baht per bank account for use by scam and gambling networks.

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