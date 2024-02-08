Art extravaganza: Inside the Thailand Biennale Chiang Rai

Photo courtesy of Rirkrit Tiravanija via Prestige

The Thailand Biennale Chiang Rai (TBC) has taken the artistic community by storm, attracting international artists and prominent visitors.

Angkrit Ajchariyasophon, a key figure in Thailand’s artistic realm, has played a pivotal role as co-curator. The TBC, with its diverse range of displays and activities, promises an unparalleled artistic experience in the northern region.

On December 9 last year, the Thailand Biennale Chiang Rai (TBC) launched with an official opening ceremony, marking the beginning of a groundbreaking art event in the northern region. The TBC, which will run until April 30, promises a wealth of displays showcasing the creations of 60 artists, along with traditional music performances, film screenings, and educational activities.

Initiated by the Office of Contemporary Art and Culture (OCAC), the TBC has been structured under the theme, The Open World, symbolised by the multicultural influence of various Asian cultures. The event aims to bring visitors to more outlying regions of the province and within the city, offering a real sense of place and diversity.

Angkrit Ajchariyasophon, a co-curator of the TBC, brought his intimate, first-hand knowledge of the province and its surroundings to shape the biennale. With his diverse artistic practice and concern for environmental issues, Angkrit has played a crucial role in infusing the biennale with a real sense of place, alongside artistic directors Gridthiya Gaweewong and Rirkrit Tiravanija, reported Prestige.

The TBC has attracted international art stars and prominent visitors such as Hollywood star Tilda Swinton, adding to its allure and global appeal. The event has been carefully crafted to delve into the essence of Chiang Rai and foster connections with contemporary global issues, offering a diverse range of artists and perspectives.

Follow us on :













From the multi-ethnic historical city of Chiang Saen to the vibrant tapestry of ancient sites and natural attractions, the TBC invites art lovers to immerse themselves fully in Chiang Rai province. The exhibition venues throughout the biennale offer a hassle-free experience, each with its own captivating story and specific context.

Despite the challenges of Smog Season, creativity thrives in Chiang Rai. The Maeying Artists Collective and New York-based Precious Okoyomon are among the artists exploring and responding to the theme of pollution and its impact on the land and its people, offering powerful perspectives through their works.