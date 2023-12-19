Art extravaganza at BACC: Discover Hong Kong West Kowloon and harmonious generations gala

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) is gearing up for a week of cultural immersion, featuring two events that promise to be nothing short of extraordinary.

Unlocking West Kowloon’s Secrets: A 20-Year Odyssey On the 5th floor Auditorium, today, December 19, from 6pm to 7.30pm, join the inaugural session of the BACC Circle executive talk series. Renowned speaker Bernard Charnwut Chan, boasting over 25 years of experience with the Hong Kong government, will delve into the remarkable journey of the West Kowloon Cultural District.

A pivotal figure in Hong Kong’s arts, politics, and business sectors, Chan’s insights promise to illuminate the guiding principles behind the district’s unprecedented success. Professor Apinan Poshyananda, the artistic director and chief executive of Bangkok Art Biennale, will join the conversation, providing a global perspective on public art policies, reported Bangkok Post.

The discussion, conducted in English with Thai translation, is free, but registration is a must.

Generations Gala: Artistic Fusion Across Time On the 7th floor Main Exhibition Gallery, the BACC Fundraising Gala 2023: Generations will take place on December 21. Phillips auction house presents a charity auction featuring ten extraordinary artworks, each a collaborative masterpiece by pairs of artists spanning different generations.

From Manit Sriwanichpoom & Krit Ngamsom to Kamin Lertchaiprasert & Watid Chortabtim, these artistic duos promise a harmonious blend that bridges generational gaps. The subsequent five-course gala dinner offers a delectable feast for both the palate and the soul. Tickets, priced at 3,000 baht (or 5,000 baht per pair). All proceeds from this enchanting evening will support the BACC’s mission of enhancing accessibility to the arts.

