Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 2, 2026, 4:53 PM
1 minute read
Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting | Thaiger
Armed student restrained | Photo via Facebook/กำแพงเพชร ร้องเรียนอะไร บอกไว้ที่นี่

A teenage student allegedly brought a 9mm pistol into a secondary school in Kamphaeng Phet’s Nakhon Chum area and opened fire during a school shooting today, September 2, before being restrained, according to unconfirmed local social media reports.

No injuries or deaths have been reported, and police are continuing to investigate.

The incident was reported at approximately 2pm today at Wachirapragarn Wittayakom School, according to a post from a local Facebook page.

The page stated that teachers, police, rescue workers, and members of the public helped restrain the individual involved and recovered the firearm at the scene. It added that there were no reported deaths.

A separate Facebook page belonging to a person identifying as a rescue worker said the individual involved is a 15 year old student who allegedly brought the firearm into the school with intent to carry out an attack.

The report claimed he asked for a teacher and fired the weapon seven to eight times before rescue personnel talked him down and he surrendered the firearm.

Armed student restrained in Kamphaeng Phet school shooting | News by Thaiger
Firearm used in the school shooting | Photo via Facebook/กำแพงเพชร ร้องเรียนอะไร บอกไว้ที่นี่

These specific details, including the number of shots fired and the circumstances of the surrender, have not yet been confirmed by police and are sourced only from the two social media posts. Parents were reported to be waiting to collect students from the school following the incident.

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Police and rescue personnel have reportedly arrived at the scene. The Thaiger will provide updates as official confirmation becomes available.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 2, 2026, 4:53 PM
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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.