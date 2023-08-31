Architect’s ‘dirty’ pledge: Faeces target as Pheu Thai Party’s political coalition stirs surprise

Photo via Twitter/ Duangrit Bunnag

Thai architect Duangrit Bunnag has turned an unusual promise into a reality, offering himself as a target for faeces-throwing after the Pheu Thai Party forged an unexpected coalition with the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP).

Duangrit is a member of Creative Action for Revival & People Empowerment (CARE), a group associated with the Pheu Thai Party led by Deputy Leader Phumtham Wechayachai.

CARE emerged from differing perspectives within the Pheu Thai Party, diverging from the path of its former leader Sudarat Keyuraphan. Initially assembled in preparation for a new political party launch, CARE remained aligned with the Pheu Thai Party following Sudarat’s departure and formation of her own Thai Sang Thai party.

Amidst the Pheu Thai Party’s separation from the Move Forward Party (MFP), conjecture swirled regarding the party’s future trajectory. Some speculated on a collaboration between Pheu Thai and the military-backed parties to establish the government.

In an effort to affirm his faith in the Pheu Thai Party’s decisions, Duangrit, a staunch supporter, took to his Twitter (X) to declare…

“If Pheu Thai Party joins hands with PPRP, I will allow you all to throw faeces at me.”

Subsequently, Pheu Thai Party indeed formed a coalition government with PPRP and other allies, excluding MFP, prompting Duangrit to honour his peculiar commitment.

Taking to the same platform, Duangrit announced the date and location for the faeces-throwing event: Saturday, September 2, at 3.24pm, to be held at Mirror Art in Soi Chang Wattana 1, Bangkok. He assured participants that his team would provide the necessary materials for the event, with attendees also having the option to bring their own.

Duangrit’s video, expressing his frustration and outlining the forthcoming activity, accompanied the announcement in the video below.

Meanwhile, Pheu Thai Party leader Chonlanarn Sikaew encountered his own promise-related dilemma. Initially pledging not to align the party with PPRP, the United Thai Nation, or any factions associated with the military regime, Chonlanarn’s party had to adjust its stance for practical political reasons, ultimately forming a government.

Chonlanarn stepped down from his leadership position but retained his seat as a Member of Parliament (MP). Expected to assume the role of Minister of Public Health, given his healthcare background, Chonlanarn’s journey illustrates the complex dynamics of political commitments.”

