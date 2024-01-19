Police general takes flight: Aims to soar Suvarnabhumi Airport into global top 50 in 2 years

Picture courtesy of Aleliro.

The new chairman of Airports of Thailand (AoT), Police General Visanu Prasattongosoth, announced an ambitious plan to elevate Suvarnabhumi International Airport into the top 50 global airports within two years. The strategy, revealed yesterday, January 18, is part of AoT’s broader initiative to upgrade and increase the capacities of six airports under its jurisdiction, in response to the anticipated global resurgence of air travel in the post-Covid-19 era.

The airports slated for improvement include Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Mae Fah Luang. The enhancements aim to accommodate a higher influx of international arrivals by bolstering airport personnel numbers and facilities, Pol. Gen. Visanu said.

“AoT is focused on establishing Thailand as a regional air travel hub and propelling Suvarnabhumi airport into the world’s top 50.”

Currently, the airport ranks 77th in the Skytrax World Airport Awards, a drop from its 68th rank in the preceding year.

The chairman highlighted several critical factors that could drive the success of this vision.

“Valuing manpower, instilling business confidence, ensuring transparency, building public trust, and integrating all sectors of the aviation industry as a unified team will contribute significantly to our success.”

He emphasised that urgent plans for the current year include enhancing physical spaces and airport facility management systems at Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang airports. This strategic upgrade aligns with the government’s drive to lure foreign visitors and investors while meeting international standards.

Between October 2022 and this September, over 100 million passengers used the six airports, with Suvarnabhumi airport handling 48.37 million passengers.

Pol. Gen. Visanu also expressed AoT’s commitment to expedite the US$42 billion North Expansion project. Once operational, the project, designed to function as a separate domestic terminal, will increase the airport’s capacity to handle up to 90 million passengers annually.

The Transport Ministry has approved the project, and it is currently under review by the National Economic and Social Development Council before being presented to the cabinet for budget allocations. However, the Association of Siamese Architects under the Royal Patronage has opposed the project, citing environmental concerns.