Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 11, 2026, 3:52 PM
252 1 minute read
Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thairath

US Ambassador to Thailand Sean K. O’Neill and FBI Co-Deputy Director Andrew Bailey paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at Government House yesterday, June 10, with talks expected to focus on cooperation against transnational crime.

Anutin arrived at Government House and chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting at 10am.

Police General Visanu Prasattongosoth, president of the FBI National Academy Associates of Thailand (FBI-NAAT), accompanied O’Neill, Bailey, and Benjamin G. Virtue, legal attaché at the US Embassy, to the meeting.

The visit followed their attendance on June 9 at the 26th FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) Asia Pacific Chapter Retraining Conference, which focused on tackling transnational criminal organisations in the digital age.

Thailand pledged closer cooperation with the FBI and international law enforcement after Anutin met the FBI deputy director in Bangkok.
Photo via Thairath

Reporters later asked Anutin what was discussed with the FBI deputy director, particularly on cooperation against transnational crime. He replied only that the delegation “praised Thailand in every area.”

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek later said Anutin thanked the FBI National Academy Associates of Thailand for hosting the conference, which also marked the association’s 40th anniversary.

Anutin said modern threats are becoming more complex and borderless, especially cybercrime and transnational crime. He said no country can tackle these threats alone.

Related Articles

The Thai government, he added, is committed to strengthening cooperation with the FBI and international law enforcement networks by improving technology, personnel, and information-sharing mechanisms.

Thailand pledged closer cooperation with the FBI and international law enforcement after Anutin met the FBI deputy director in Bangkok.
Photo via Thairath

The prime minister also reaffirmed Thailand’s readiness to work with the FBI National Academy Associates and global law enforcement networks to develop personnel, exchange knowledge and technology, and respond to emerging threats.

Conference organisers praised Thailand’s role as an important law enforcement partner in the region and thanked the country for cooperation on intelligence sharing, investigations, transnational crime networks, call centre gangs, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

They said the cooperation had helped improve prosecutions, asset tracing, and assistance for victims.

The conference served as a platform for law enforcement agencies from different countries to exchange knowledge and experience, strengthen personnel capacity, and reinforce international cooperation.

Thairath reported that more than 150 law enforcement representatives from 26 countries attended.

Thailand pledged closer cooperation with the FBI and international law enforcement after Anutin met the FBI deputy director in Bangkok.
Photo via Thairath

Latest Thailand News
Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag | Thaiger Thailand News

Phuket lifeguards intervene after foreign woman ignores warning flag

36 minutes ago
Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin vows closer ties after meeting FBI deputy director

2 hours ago
Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan | Thaiger South Thailand News

Israeli man held for illegal business, land ownership on Koh Pha Ngan

2 hours ago
Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road | Thaiger Thailand News

Foreigner lets young child steer car on busy Phuket road

3 hours ago
18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents | Thaiger Bangkok News

18 Indian nationals denied boarding to Laos over missing documents

3 hours ago
Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain&#8217;s suburban reach | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

Riding the BTS to the edge of Bangkok: A guide to the skytrain’s suburban reach

3 hours ago
Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing | Thaiger Bangkok News

Two sentenced to death over 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing

4 hours ago
American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

American man caught for assault, property damage in Chon Buri

4 hours ago
Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreigner hurt stepping in as man beats girlfriend in Pattaya

6 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 12 to 14)

6 hours ago
Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman arrested after Phuket tuk tuk driver robbed of gold

6 hours ago
Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Lanta beaches closed over Portuguese man o’ war

7 hours ago
Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning | Thaiger Thailand News

Academic suggests sodium nitrite in Udon Thani noodle poisoning

7 hours ago
Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists | Thaiger Tourism News

Khlong Bang Luang gains popularity among Chinese tourists

23 hours ago
Stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn dies from kidney failure | Thaiger Thailand News

Stray dog adopted by Princess Siribhachudabhorn dies from kidney failure

1 day ago
Chinese man robbed of 196,000 baht in Bangkok crypto meetup | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man robbed of 196,000 baht in Bangkok crypto meetup

1 day ago
Four injured after Phuket tour bus collides with crane truck | Thaiger Thailand News

Four injured after Phuket tour bus collides with crane truck

1 day ago
Xin Ke Yuan Steel reopens after SAO office collapse in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Xin Ke Yuan Steel reopens after SAO office collapse in Bangkok

1 day ago
Court to rule on Ratchaprasong bombing case, closing an 11-year wait for justice | Thaiger Hot News

Court to rule on Ratchaprasong bombing case, closing an 11-year wait for justice

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s best beaches for 2026, and when to visit each one | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Thailand’s best beaches for 2026, and when to visit each one

1 day ago
Soup at Udon Thani noodle shop leaves 13 hospitalised | Thaiger Thailand News

Soup at Udon Thani noodle shop leaves 13 hospitalised

1 day ago
Alleged Nigerian drug network leader arrested in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Alleged Nigerian drug network leader arrested in Bangkok

1 day ago
Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak | Thaiger Thailand News

Pickup carrying illegal Chinese nationals fatally hits motorcyclist in Tak

1 day ago
Ukrainian man arrested in nominee case after landing in Koh Samui | Thaiger Thailand News

Ukrainian man arrested in nominee case after landing in Koh Samui

1 day ago
Man beaten by Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang for staring | Thaiger Thailand News

Man beaten by Pattaya motorcycle taxi gang for staring

1 day ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 11, 2026, 3:52 PM
252 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.