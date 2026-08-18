Anutin pushes stronger Thailand-Australia ties on Sydney visit

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley in Sydney today, August 18, as Thailand and Australia seek to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Anutin paid a courtesy call on Beazley at 9.30am local time at Government House in New South Wales. The two exchanged views on Thailand-Australia relations and opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister said the trip marked the first official visit to Australia by a Thai prime minister in 14 years. He praised Australia as a strategic partner that plays a constructive role in the region and thanked Beazley for her continued engagement with the Thai community in New South Wales.

Anutin said around 30,000 Thai nationals currently live in New South Wales, while approximately 10,000 Thai students are studying at leading universities in the state.

He said the presence of Thai students offered opportunities to strengthen cooperation in research, student exchanges and workforce development in future industries.

The prime minister also welcomed growing tourism between Thailand and Australia. Around 800,000 Australian tourists visited Thailand in 2025, which he said reflected the strong and dynamic people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Anutin thanked the New South Wales government for its continued support of the Thai community and Thai cultural activities, including the Sydney Lunar Festival.

He also highlighted the Thailand Grand Festival, which will be organised by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Sydney in September.

In a separate development, Thailand and Australia are working to enhance sustainable and stable regional trade, aiming to boost the value of automotive exports and maintain Thailand’s status as Australia’s leading exporter of pickup trucks.