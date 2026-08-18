Anutin pushes stronger Thailand-Australia ties on Sydney visit

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 2:45 PM
1 minute read
Anutin pushes stronger Thailand-Australia ties on Sydney visit | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Thai Government

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met New South Wales Governor Margaret Beazley in Sydney today, August 18, as Thailand and Australia seek to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

Anutin paid a courtesy call on Beazley at 9.30am local time at Government House in New South Wales. The two exchanged views on Thailand-Australia relations and opportunities to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The prime minister said the trip marked the first official visit to Australia by a Thai prime minister in 14 years. He praised Australia as a strategic partner that plays a constructive role in the region and thanked Beazley for her continued engagement with the Thai community in New South Wales.

Anutin met the governor of New South Wales in Sydney as Thailand and Australia look to deepen ties across multiple sectors.
Photo via Thai Government

Anutin said around 30,000 Thai nationals currently live in New South Wales, while approximately 10,000 Thai students are studying at leading universities in the state.

He said the presence of Thai students offered opportunities to strengthen cooperation in research, student exchanges and workforce development in future industries.

The prime minister also welcomed growing tourism between Thailand and Australia. Around 800,000 Australian tourists visited Thailand in 2025, which he said reflected the strong and dynamic people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Anutin thanked the New South Wales government for its continued support of the Thai community and Thai cultural activities, including the Sydney Lunar Festival.

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He also highlighted the Thailand Grand Festival, which will be organised by the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Sydney in September.

Anutin met the governor of New South Wales in Sydney as Thailand and Australia look to deepen ties across multiple sectors.
Photo via Thai Government

In a separate development, Thailand and Australia are working to enhance sustainable and stable regional trade, aiming to boost the value of automotive exports and maintain Thailand’s status as Australia’s leading exporter of pickup trucks.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 18, 2026, 2:45 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.