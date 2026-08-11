Anutin says shooting burglar at home still breaks Thai law

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today, August 11, that gun owners could still be breaking the law if they shot a burglar inside their own home, as he outlined plans for stricter gun laws across Thailand.

Speaking at Government House, Anutin said the government was accelerating work on a new firearms law and had ordered relevant agencies to temporarily stop renewing three types of firearm licences, Por 3, Por 4 and Por 12, until the Cabinet decides otherwise.

Anutin said officials would increase checkpoints focusing on firearms and drugs, adding that several cases had already been detected the previous night. He said police would oppose bail for people caught carrying firearms during the crackdown.

Anutin warned people against carrying firearms for self-defence, saying guns should not be taken outside the home. He added that the planned law would also cover restrictions on carrying ammunition.

When asked about online firearm sales, Anutin said penalties should be tougher and more decisive. He added that the government would discuss enforcement with prosecutors and the courts, including faster proceedings and opposition to bail where appropriate.

For legally registered firearms, Anutin said owners would be required to keep them at home and would not be allowed to carry them outside. People carrying firearms without the required permit would be breaking the law unless they were government officials carrying them while performing their duties.

“Right now, carrying firearms is 100% prohibited. If you do it, you are breaking the law and will go to prison,” he said.

The restrictions would also apply to sport shooters. Anutin said firearms used for practice should be stored at shooting ranges, while ammunition should be bought there and the amount used should be recorded and matched.

Anutin said the new law could set a deadline for people to surrender illegal firearms without facing penalties for possessing them, with the period to be determined under the legislation.

He also warned that people displaying threatening or violent behaviour while possessing firearms should be monitored by family members. Taking a gun outside the home would remain illegal, he said, adding that ignorance of the law would not be an excuse.

Anutin said he planned to check whether firearms were being carried at Government House and warned ministerial aides and close associates not to carry guns unless they are police officers on duty.

When asked whether someone who legally kept a firearm at home could use it for self-defence there, Anutin said they should not.

“You can’t shoot inside the house either. If you shoot a burglar in your home, you’re still breaking the law. The law doesn’t protect you there,” he said.

Anutin argued that having a gun could make people feel more powerful and more likely to use it when angry or under pressure. He said the government’s priority was protecting innocent people, including children.

He suggested firearms kept at home should effectively be treated as display items, with ammunition removed and the magazine taken out before the gun is stored.

Matichon reported that Anutin also said he previously owned a firearm but reported it missing and currently does not own any guns.

When asked about a firearm listed in his wife’s asset declaration, Anutin replied: “Really? Then I suppose I’ll have to watch myself.”