Anutin says Thaksin’s travels are personal, not political

Photo courtesy of BBC News

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has dismissed speculation that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s recent visits to neighbouring countries carry any political significance, saying Thaksin remains free to travel wherever he chooses.

Speaking to reporters in Songkhla province yesterday, July 10, at 4.15pm, Anutin addressed images circulating on social media showing Thaksin meeting with ASEAN leaders. He said the former prime minister has always had the freedom to travel and questioned why journalists were treating the trips as significant.

Asked whether the visits to Malaysia and Indonesia carried any deeper meaning, Anutin said Thaksin had previously told him he maintains close personal friendships with several regional leaders. He recalled that Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto flew to Bangkok to visit Thaksin shortly after Thaksin returned to Thailand, before Prabowo had even taken office. Anutin said Thaksin, as a former head of government, retains the standing to meet whoever he chooses, and that the trips were personal rather than official government business.

Reporters also pointed to images showing former prime ministers Yingluck Shinawatra and Paetongtarn Shinawatra alongside Thaksin, suggesting the gathering represented a reunion of all three Shinawatra family members who have served as prime minister. Anutin responded that Yingluck is Thaksin’s sister and Paetongtarn is his daughter, calling it a family matter that did not warrant scrutiny. He said he saw no reason for suspicion and that Thaksin, like any private citizen, was free to travel anywhere.

When asked directly whether the recent flurry of visits amounted to a show of political strength, Anutin replied only, ‘is that the question you’re asking’. Pressed again on whether he ruled out a political dimension, Anutin said he did not view it that way, adding that all three Shinawatras had travelled purely out of friendship with the leaders they visited, reported The Standard.