Anutin pitches Thailand as ASEAN gateway in Russia

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Thailand’s prime minister has wrapped up a visit to Russia, pitching the kingdom as a gateway into the wider ASEAN market and inviting Russian investors to use it as a regional base.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the Special ASEAN-Russia Summit in Kazan, where he addressed the ASEAN-Russia Business Forum. Anutin presented Thailand as a strategic entry point to an ASEAN market of more than 700 million people, pointing to the country’s strengths in infrastructure and logistics.

He also flagged opportunities in emerging sectors such as data centres, semiconductors, the digital economy, clean energy, food production, healthcare, and the green economy, urging Russian investors to use Thailand as a launchpad for regional expansion.

Anutin proposed closer cooperation with Russia on connectivity, trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges. He reaffirmed Thailand’s support for ongoing free trade negotiations with the Eurasian Economic Union, aimed at widening market access and economic opportunities for both sides.

At the summit, the prime minister introduced his “3Rs” concept, Regionalism, Resilience, and Relevance, calling for cooperation to strengthen regional peace and stability, shore up food, energy, and supply chain security, fight cybercrime and human trafficking, and build future skills.

Anutin also joined talks on economic connectivity between ASEAN and the Eurasian region and met Thai business executives operating in Russia. He held a separate audience with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah of Brunei Darussalam, discussing cooperation in food security, agriculture, energy, public health, wellness tourism, and investment. (NNT), reported Pattaya Mail.