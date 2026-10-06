Celebrities clap back at PM Anutin over pet evacuation comments

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul faced backlash from celebrities and animal lovers after urging flood victims to prioritise their own safety over their pets when evacuating to shelters.

Anutin said some people refused to leave flooded areas unless they could bring their animals with them, creating difficulties at evacuation centres shared with other residents.

He said pets could make noise and create hygiene problems inside shelters, including unpleasant smells from urine and faeces, adding that he had seen the situation himself.

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“We may think they are cute, but other people may not,” Anutin said, asking evacuees to put their own lives first.

He said government agencies would try to provide as much care as possible for pets, but the government’s priority had to remain the safety of people affected by flooding.

A clip of the remarks was posted on October 4 by the Instagram account Nubnub.story, drawing criticism from the public, celebrities and influencers.

Actress Chermarn Boonyasak commented: “Pets are lives too. What a cruel, heartless way to think.”

Ploy Horwang wrote: “Some people see their pets as their children, as part of the family.”

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Model and beauty queen Chalita Suansane commented: “Oh, you… I mean, sir.”

Actress Fonthip Watcharatrakul wrote: “Pets are living beings too, and they can’t help themselves. Why be so cruel?”

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Singer Tata Young wrote: “Of course we already worry about ourselves, but pets are not objects that we can choose to leave behind when a crisis happens. They are family members who cannot help themselves. Every life has value and should have the chance to survive together.”

Actress Praya Lundberg added in English: “Heartless unreal.”

Following the criticism, deputy government spokesperson Lalida Perisviwatthana said Anutin’s comments had been misinterpreted and that he was not telling people to abandon their pets.

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She said the prime minister was warning residents not to delay evacuation until rising floodwaters made rescue more difficult and dangerous for both people and animals.

“For many families, pets are members of the household. The government understands this well,” Lalida said. “What we do not want to see is owners becoming so worried about their animals that they decide not to evacuate.”

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She added that waiting until water levels rise could put both owners and pets at greater risk, particularly in households with children, elderly people, patients or other vulnerable people.

Lalida said the government was also prepared to consider separate areas for pets at evacuation centres, away from sleeping and food preparation areas, depending on the capacity of each location.

“The appropriate solution is not to make people choose between themselves and their pets,” she said, adding that evacuations should be managed so both can leave danger safely without creating hygiene or safety problems inside shelters.

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