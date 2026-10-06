Celebrities clap back at PM Anutin over pet evacuation comments

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 6, 2026, 3:19 PM
2 minutes read
Celebrities clap back at PM Anutin over pet evacuation comments
Photo via Workpoint TV

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul faced backlash from celebrities and animal lovers after urging flood victims to prioritise their own safety over their pets when evacuating to shelters.

Anutin said some people refused to leave flooded areas unless they could bring their animals with them, creating difficulties at evacuation centres shared with other residents.

He said pets could make noise and create hygiene problems inside shelters, including unpleasant smells from urine and faeces, adding that he had seen the situation himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We may think they are cute, but other people may not,” Anutin said, asking evacuees to put their own lives first.

He said government agencies would try to provide as much care as possible for pets, but the government’s priority had to remain the safety of people affected by flooding.

A clip of the remarks was posted on October 4 by the Instagram account Nubnub.story, drawing criticism from the public, celebrities and influencers.

PM Anutin was criticised after telling flood evacuees to put themselves before their pets, prompting a government clarification
Photo via Instagram: @chermarn

Actress Chermarn Boonyasak commented: “Pets are lives too. What a cruel, heartless way to think.”

Related Articles

Ploy Horwang wrote: “Some people see their pets as their children, as part of the family.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Model and beauty queen Chalita Suansane commented: “Oh, you… I mean, sir.”

Actress Fonthip Watcharatrakul wrote: “Pets are living beings too, and they can’t help themselves. Why be so cruel?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Tata Young wrote: “Of course we already worry about ourselves, but pets are not objects that we can choose to leave behind when a crisis happens. They are family members who cannot help themselves. Every life has value and should have the chance to survive together.”

Actress Praya Lundberg added in English: “Heartless unreal.”

PM Anutin was criticised after telling flood evacuees to put themselves before their pets, prompting a government clarification
Photo via Sanook

Following the criticism, deputy government spokesperson Lalida Perisviwatthana said Anutin’s comments had been misinterpreted and that he was not telling people to abandon their pets.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the prime minister was warning residents not to delay evacuation until rising floodwaters made rescue more difficult and dangerous for both people and animals.

“For many families, pets are members of the household. The government understands this well,” Lalida said. “What we do not want to see is owners becoming so worried about their animals that they decide not to evacuate.”

ADVERTISEMENT
PM Anutin was criticised after telling flood evacuees to put themselves before their pets, prompting a government clarification
Photo via Thaigov

She added that waiting until water levels rise could put both owners and pets at greater risk, particularly in households with children, elderly people, patients or other vulnerable people.

Lalida said the government was also prepared to consider separate areas for pets at evacuation centres, away from sleeping and food preparation areas, depending on the capacity of each location.

“The appropriate solution is not to make people choose between themselves and their pets,” she said, adding that evacuations should be managed so both can leave danger safely without creating hygiene or safety problems inside shelters.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 6, 2026, 3:19 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Kanchanaburi care centre inspected after confinement allegations Thailand News

Kanchanaburi care centre inspected after confinement allegations

57 minutes ago
Former Dutch embassy land in Bangkok reportedly sold for 20 billion baht Bangkok News

Former Dutch embassy land in Bangkok reportedly sold for 20 billion baht

2 hours ago
Nonthaburi residents see rare otter gathering in Bangkok Noi Canal Thailand News

Nonthaburi residents see rare otter gathering in Bangkok Noi Canal

4 hours ago
Four power poles fall after rain, strong winds in Bangkok Bangkok News

Four power poles fall after rain, strong winds in Bangkok

4 hours ago
Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash

4 hours ago
Mother alleges son locked her away, took over cosmetics business Thailand News

Mother alleges son locked her away, took over cosmetics business

5 hours ago
Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside Northern Thailand News

Electric car hits petrol station toilets in Lampang, injuring man inside

5 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 6 October: heavy rain in 40 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 6 October: heavy rain in 40 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

9 hours ago
University student tricked into handing over 2.5m baht to Thai and Chinese scammers Crime News

University student tricked into handing over 2.5m baht to Thai and Chinese scammers

21 hours ago
Siam Piwat expands beyond Bangkok with ICONPHUKET Phuket News

Siam Piwat expands beyond Bangkok with ICONPHUKET

22 hours ago
Bangkok cream-red buses survive EV shift as reserve fleet Bangkok News

Bangkok cream-red buses survive EV shift as reserve fleet

23 hours ago
Nene Royal says Aed Carabao&#8217;s tribute takes her back to childhood Entertainment

Nene Royal says Aed Carabao’s tribute takes her back to childhood

23 hours ago
Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables Thailand News

Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables

24 hours ago
Thailand LTR visa approvals top 12,000 after four years Thailand News

Thailand LTR visa approvals top 12,000 after four years

1 day ago
Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation Bangkok News

Myanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation

1 day ago
Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected Pattaya News

Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected

1 day ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage

1 day ago
Vietnam GDP set to surpass Thailand in size by 2030 Business News

Vietnam GDP set to surpass Thailand in size by 2030

1 day ago
Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods Pattaya News

Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods

1 day ago
Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket Phuket News

Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket

1 day ago
Abbot says sex toy found with monks&#8217; robes belonged to temple helper Thailand News

Abbot says sex toy found with monks’ robes belonged to temple helper

1 day ago
Rider&#8217;s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests Bangkok News

Rider’s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests

1 day ago
American tourist found dead in Patong hotel room Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Patong hotel room

1 day ago
Phang Nga driver claims failing to notice red light after killing German couple Road deaths

Phang Nga driver claims failing to notice red light after killing German couple

1 day ago
Thai Airways CEO suspension followed by 30-day review Aviation News

Thai Airways CEO suspension followed by 30-day review

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleThailand and France discuss work for Thai chefs and massage therapists