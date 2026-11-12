PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 11:55 AM
2 minutes read
PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales
Photo by Science Photo Library and Facebook/ ไทยคู่ฟ้า

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied reports that Thailand plans to stop selling gasohol 91 and 95 in 2027, saying the proposal remains a long-term possibility with no confirmed implementation date.

Online rumours suggested that the government would phase out both fuel types, leaving motorists with only regular petrol and E20.

These claims prompted concern among Thai social media users, particularly those with cars that are not compatible with E20 fuel. Some pointed out the potential increase in the cost of living, given that regular petrol is more expensive than gasohol 91 and 95.

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Thai future plan to end sales of gasohol 91 and 95
Photo by annamoskvina via Getty Images

Anutin addressed the reports while speaking to journalists at Government House on November 11. He initially questioned the source of the information before explaining that phasing out gasohol 91 and 95 was being considered as a future plan.

The PM said the government wanted to build public confidence in alternative fuels blended with ethanol and biodiesel. He said greater use of these fuels could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, pollution and the cost of importing crude oil.

Anutin added that the Energy Ministry had previously discussed the promotion of E20 petrol and B20 diesel with vehicle manufacturers. The discussions included providing customers with information about which car models were compatible with the alternative fuels.

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“It is not as if gasohol 91 or gasohol 95 will be gone tomorrow. That is not it. I do not know where the source reported this from,” he said.

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Thai petrol station
Photo by Polina Kuzovkova via Unsplash

Asked whether the transition could happen in 2027, as suggested by the online rumours, Anutin said the timing would depend on readiness. Relevant government departments would need to submit studies and supporting figures before he would consider approving the proposal.

He stressed that the issue remained at an early stage and that no timeframe had been set.

Last month, the government reduced excise tax on E20 petrol and B20 diesel in an effort to lower living costs and support people working in agriculture and the transport sector.

In a separate development, Anutin assigned the Energy Ministry and state-owned energy company PTT to study ways to improve the quality of E20 and B20 fuels.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 12, 2026, 11:55 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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