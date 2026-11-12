PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denied reports that Thailand plans to stop selling gasohol 91 and 95 in 2027, saying the proposal remains a long-term possibility with no confirmed implementation date.

Online rumours suggested that the government would phase out both fuel types, leaving motorists with only regular petrol and E20.

These claims prompted concern among Thai social media users, particularly those with cars that are not compatible with E20 fuel. Some pointed out the potential increase in the cost of living, given that regular petrol is more expensive than gasohol 91 and 95.

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Anutin addressed the reports while speaking to journalists at Government House on November 11. He initially questioned the source of the information before explaining that phasing out gasohol 91 and 95 was being considered as a future plan.

The PM said the government wanted to build public confidence in alternative fuels blended with ethanol and biodiesel. He said greater use of these fuels could help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, pollution and the cost of importing crude oil.

Anutin added that the Energy Ministry had previously discussed the promotion of E20 petrol and B20 diesel with vehicle manufacturers. The discussions included providing customers with information about which car models were compatible with the alternative fuels.

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“It is not as if gasohol 91 or gasohol 95 will be gone tomorrow. That is not it. I do not know where the source reported this from,” he said.

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Asked whether the transition could happen in 2027, as suggested by the online rumours, Anutin said the timing would depend on readiness. Relevant government departments would need to submit studies and supporting figures before he would consider approving the proposal.

He stressed that the issue remained at an early stage and that no timeframe had been set.

Last month, the government reduced excise tax on E20 petrol and B20 diesel in an effort to lower living costs and support people working in agriculture and the transport sector.

In a separate development, Anutin assigned the Energy Ministry and state-owned energy company PTT to study ways to improve the quality of E20 and B20 fuels.

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