Anutin defends new Thailand deportation rules for tourists

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 9:33 AM
1 minute read
Anutin defends new Thailand deportation rules for tourists | Thaiger
PM Anutin during a meeting at the Government House on September 4 | Photo via Royal Government House

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has defended his decision to deport Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon, saying the move reflects new Thailand deportation rules designed to remove foreigners whose conduct is considered improper.

Anutin made the comments yesterday, September 6, at the Bhumjaithai Party office, a day after signing the order under the Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on Deportation B.E. 2569 (2026).

Ohayon was convicted by Koh Samui Provincial Court under Section 392 of the Criminal Code for sending threatening messages that caused another person to fear for their safety. He was originally sentenced to one month in prison and a 10,000 baht fine, reduced by half after he pleaded guilty. The 15-day prison term was suspended for two years.

Anutin said the new regulation allows the Ministry of Interior to act against any foreign national whose behaviour is deemed inappropriate, harmful to Thailand’s security, or damaging to the Thai public, regardless of whether the person is a tourist or resident.

The premier described the rule as a way to tighten and speed up enforcement against foreigners who break the law or disrespect Thai customs.

The prime minister said Thailand continues to welcome large numbers of tourists, but visitors are expected to respect Thai law, the Thai people and Thai traditions while in the country. He said the government reserves the right to order out anyone who behaves in a manner considered out of line with those expectations.

Ohayon retains the right to appeal the deportation order to the prime minister under Section 8 of the Deportation Act B.E. 2499 (1956), within seven days of being formally notified.

Related Articles

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Clean-up underway at Bangkok data centre oil leak site | Thaiger Bangkok News

Clean-up underway at Bangkok data centre oil leak site

5 minutes ago
Penile filler found in lungs of deceased British-Nigerian influencer Ego | Thaiger Bangkok News

Penile filler found in lungs of deceased British-Nigerian influencer Ego

16 minutes ago
A trip to Khao Chi Chan near Pattaya is one that you should not skip | Thaiger Pattaya Travel

A trip to Khao Chi Chan near Pattaya is one that you should not skip

19 minutes ago
Phitsanulok police officer surrenders after fatal hit-and-run | Thaiger Road deaths

Phitsanulok police officer surrenders after fatal hit-and-run

1 hour ago
Amazon Prime Air plane crash at Miami kills five | Thaiger Transport News

Amazon Prime Air plane crash at Miami kills five

1 hour ago
Anutin defends new Thailand deportation rules for tourists | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin defends new Thailand deportation rules for tourists

2 hours ago
Man found dead with seven gunshot wounds in Yala | Thaiger Crime News

Man found dead with seven gunshot wounds in Yala

20 hours ago
Riyadh Air launches direct Bangkok flights | Thaiger Aviation News

Riyadh Air launches direct Bangkok flights

21 hours ago
Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chon Buri busts unlicensed Argentinian steakhouse

22 hours ago
Thailand flash flood warning covers 24 provinces to September 8 | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand flash flood warning covers 24 provinces to September 8

23 hours ago
Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash | Thaiger Thailand News

Woman killed in Bang Na-Trat Road motorcycle crash

24 hours ago
Trailer truck bursts into flames in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Trailer truck bursts into flames in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Red light runner flips SUV in Pattaya

1 day ago
‘Yod The Kids’ arrested over alleged child prostitution network | Thaiger Crime News

‘Yod The Kids’ arrested over alleged child prostitution network

1 day ago
What changes for travellers to Thailand on September 15 | Thaiger Thailand News

What changes for travellers to Thailand on September 15

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast September 6: heavy rain alert | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast September 6: heavy rain alert

1 day ago
Thailand caps visa-exempt land border entries at two a year | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand caps visa-exempt land border entries at two a year

1 day ago
Woman posed as two women to swindle 7 million baht from businessman | Thaiger Crime News

Woman posed as two women to swindle 7 million baht from businessman

1 day ago
Nonthaburi woman calls police at 3am over gecko in her room | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Nonthaburi woman calls police at 3am over gecko in her room

2 days ago
App-based drivers must get public driving licences by September 30 | Thaiger Transport News

App-based drivers must get public driving licences by September 30

2 days ago
South African tourist waits 3 hours to pay parking fine in Pattaya | Thaiger News

South African tourist waits 3 hours to pay parking fine in Pattaya

2 days ago
Husband appeals for justice after pregnant wife dies in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Husband appeals for justice after pregnant wife dies in Mae Hong Son

2 days ago
Thailand’s first DreamWorks hotel planned for Pattaya in 2033 | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand’s first DreamWorks hotel planned for Pattaya in 2033

2 days ago
Indian tourist seriously hurt in Pattaya hotel fall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Indian tourist seriously hurt in Pattaya hotel fall

2 days ago
Thai man kicks 70 year old Brit in face on Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Thai man kicks 70 year old Brit in face on Jomtien Beach

2 days ago
Thai Law NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: September 7, 2026, 9:33 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.