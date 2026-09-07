Anutin defends new Thailand deportation rules for tourists

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has defended his decision to deport Israeli national Yaacov Ohayon, saying the move reflects new Thailand deportation rules designed to remove foreigners whose conduct is considered improper.

Anutin made the comments yesterday, September 6, at the Bhumjaithai Party office, a day after signing the order under the Prime Minister’s Office Regulation on Deportation B.E. 2569 (2026).

Ohayon was convicted by Koh Samui Provincial Court under Section 392 of the Criminal Code for sending threatening messages that caused another person to fear for their safety. He was originally sentenced to one month in prison and a 10,000 baht fine, reduced by half after he pleaded guilty. The 15-day prison term was suspended for two years.

Anutin said the new regulation allows the Ministry of Interior to act against any foreign national whose behaviour is deemed inappropriate, harmful to Thailand’s security, or damaging to the Thai public, regardless of whether the person is a tourist or resident.

The premier described the rule as a way to tighten and speed up enforcement against foreigners who break the law or disrespect Thai customs.

The prime minister said Thailand continues to welcome large numbers of tourists, but visitors are expected to respect Thai law, the Thai people and Thai traditions while in the country. He said the government reserves the right to order out anyone who behaves in a manner considered out of line with those expectations.

Ohayon retains the right to appeal the deportation order to the prime minister under Section 8 of the Deportation Act B.E. 2499 (1956), within seven days of being formally notified.

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