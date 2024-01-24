Anti-corruption bootcamp at Prachuap Khiri Khan unravels secrets

Photo courtesy of Hua Hin Today

Officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan, led by key figures from the Hua Hin Municipality, have embarked on a rigorous training programme to fortify integrity and transparency within governmental operations.

The training took place on January 22 at the Koh Lak Meeting Room in Prachuap Khiri Khan Provincial Hall.

The province, in collaboration with the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Prachuap Khiri Khan, orchestrated this comprehensive training initiative, aiming to catapult the integrity and transparency assessment scores of state agencies to new heights.

Among the high-profile attendees were Jeerawat Pramani, the Municipal Clerk of Hua Hin, Jutarat Narathas, Head of General Administration at the Municipal Clerk’s Office, and Sophida Phongdi, a Skilled Administrative Officer from the same office. The highlight of the training programme was to enrich the knowledge and understanding of these officials concerning ethical practices and to instill a culture of transparency in their day-to-day dealings.

A pivotal feature of this riveting training session was the inception of a groundbreaking NO Gift Policy. This stern policy leaves no room for ambiguity, explicitly encouraging officials to rebuff all forms of gifts and gratuities. These tokens of appreciation are now recognised as potential bribes that could erode the very fabric of their integrity, reported Hua Hin Today.

The training initiative, attended by officials from Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial government, district officials, and representatives from local administrative organisations, stands as a proactive measure to combat corruption at every echelon of government in the region. The real shocker lies in the revelation that such measures were deemed necessary, shedding light on the lurking shadows within the administrative corridors.

