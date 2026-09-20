Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller in Thai League

Former England international Andros Townsend was run over by a pitch roller while warming up at half-time during a Thai League 1 match, but escaped serious injury and later came on in stoppage time.

The incident happened during Pattani FC’s 3-0 home defeat to PT Prachuap FC at Tinsulanon Stadium yesterday, September 19.

Townsend, who was among the substitutes for Prachuap, was warming up with teammates when he followed the ball towards an area where the pitch roller was operating.

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The roller passed over the 35 year old around the waist and upper thigh area, sending him to the ground.

Despite the alarming incident, Townsend did not suffer a serious injury and was later introduced in the 90+4th minute.

Footage of the incident subsequently drew attention from British media, with the unusual accident also prompting questions over why pitch-maintenance machinery was operating in an area being used by players to warm up.

The Football Association of Thailand has since responded, saying competition organisers had reminded match commissioners, referees, other officials and all member clubs to strictly follow competition regulations and safety standards.

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The association said particular attention must be given to the safety of players, officials, referees, staff, supporters and everyone involved in matches.

Match commissioners and clubs were also instructed to tighten oversight of staff working in different areas of stadiums and ensure their operations comply fully with competition rules and standards.

The FA said venues, security systems and arrangements for supporters should also be checked thoroughly.

It added that it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the Townsend incident and review relevant competition procedures and safety measures.

The association said the aim was to prevent similar incidents and strengthen safety standards across professional league matches.

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