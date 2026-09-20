Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller in Thai League

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 4:37 PM
1 minute read
Andros Townsend run over by pitch roller in Thai League | Thaiger
Photo via ESPN Australia/ Sengphotographer Action

Former England international Andros Townsend was run over by a pitch roller while warming up at half-time during a Thai League 1 match, but escaped serious injury and later came on in stoppage time.

The incident happened during Pattani FC’s 3-0 home defeat to PT Prachuap FC at Tinsulanon Stadium yesterday, September 19.

Townsend, who was among the substitutes for Prachuap, was warming up with teammates when he followed the ball towards an area where the pitch roller was operating.

ADVERTISEMENT
Former England international Andros Townsend was run over by a pitch roller during a Thai League warm-up, but escaped serious injury.
Photo via Sengphotographer Action

The roller passed over the 35 year old around the waist and upper thigh area, sending him to the ground.

Despite the alarming incident, Townsend did not suffer a serious injury and was later introduced in the 90+4th minute.

Footage of the incident subsequently drew attention from British media, with the unusual accident also prompting questions over why pitch-maintenance machinery was operating in an area being used by players to warm up.

Former England international Andros Townsend was run over by a pitch roller during a Thai League warm-up, but escaped serious injury.
Photo via Sengphotographer Action

The Football Association of Thailand has since responded, saying competition organisers had reminded match commissioners, referees, other officials and all member clubs to strictly follow competition regulations and safety standards.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

The association said particular attention must be given to the safety of players, officials, referees, staff, supporters and everyone involved in matches.

Match commissioners and clubs were also instructed to tighten oversight of staff working in different areas of stadiums and ensure their operations comply fully with competition rules and standards.

The FA said venues, security systems and arrangements for supporters should also be checked thoroughly.

It added that it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the Townsend incident and review relevant competition procedures and safety measures.

The association said the aim was to prevent similar incidents and strengthen safety standards across professional league matches.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: September 20, 2026, 4:37 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Four jailed for 23 years after 24 Thai women forced into London brothels | Thaiger Crime News

Four jailed for 23 years after 24 Thai women forced into London brothels

1 hour ago
Yala attacks leave village official dead and vehicles burned | Thaiger Crime News

Yala attacks leave village official dead and vehicles burned

1 hour ago
Woman gives birth beside dinosaur display outside Pattaya mall | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman gives birth beside dinosaur display outside Pattaya mall

2 hours ago
Uthai Thani official denies raping minor, claims relationship was consensual | Thaiger Crime News

Uthai Thani official denies raping minor, claims relationship was consensual

3 hours ago
Songkhla woman dies after falling more than 10 metres at Pha Taem falls | Thaiger Thailand News

Songkhla woman dies after falling more than 10 metres at Pha Taem falls

5 hours ago
Princess Sirivannavari leads Chud Thai showcase in Tokyo | Thaiger Thailand News

Princess Sirivannavari leads Chud Thai showcase in Tokyo

5 hours ago
Foreign tourist hurt in Pattaya motorbike crash after dog runs out | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist hurt in Pattaya motorbike crash after dog runs out

6 hours ago
Surin abbot, monk disrobed after positive drug tests | Thaiger Thailand News

Surin abbot, monk disrobed after positive drug tests

6 hours ago
Open beer found after woman goes on crash spree in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Open beer found after woman goes on crash spree in Chon Buri

6 hours ago
Korat couple turns 180 baht into 12 million baht lottery win | Thaiger Thailand News

Korat couple turns 180 baht into 12 million baht lottery win

7 hours ago
Asphalt spill damages at least 73 vehicles in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Asphalt spill damages at least 73 vehicles in Bangkok

7 hours ago
Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa | Thaiger South Thailand News

Phang Nga floods hit about 1,000 households in Takua Pa

7 hours ago
Speeding driver blamed for scaring wild elephants in Khao Yai | Thaiger Thailand News

Speeding driver blamed for scaring wild elephants in Khao Yai

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 20 September: heavy rain in 43 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 20 September: heavy rain in 43 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

10 hours ago
Huai Khwang raids find unlabelled goods and a possible Thai ID irregularity | Thaiger Bangkok News

Huai Khwang raids find unlabelled goods and a possible Thai ID irregularity

1 day ago
Thai Navy picks Hanwha Ocean of South Korea for 16.73 billion baht frigate | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Navy picks Hanwha Ocean of South Korea for 16.73 billion baht frigate

1 day ago
Neighbours dig out a 70-year-old man after his old wooden house collapses | Thaiger Thailand News

Neighbours dig out a 70-year-old man after his old wooden house collapses

1 day ago
Phuket concrete truck driver shot dead on his way home, co-worker held | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket concrete truck driver shot dead on his way home, co-worker held

1 day ago
Thailand adds Legionnaires, SFTS, RSV and shingles to disease watch list | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand adds Legionnaires, SFTS, RSV and shingles to disease watch list

1 day ago
Russian rider goes to help the other motorcyclist as his own Ducati burns | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian rider goes to help the other motorcyclist as his own Ducati burns

1 day ago
Phuket officials deny complicity after Bangla Road vape raid and 10 arrests | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket officials deny complicity after Bangla Road vape raid and 10 arrests

1 day ago
Pattaya man says he was beaten after confronting alleged donation-box thief | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya man says he was beaten after confronting alleged donation-box thief

1 day ago
Nonthaburi vehicle inspection centres lose licences over false certificates | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi vehicle inspection centres lose licences over false certificates

1 day ago
Police seize 1 million meth pills and 514kg of crystal in nationwide sweep | Thaiger Crime News

Police seize 1 million meth pills and 514kg of crystal in nationwide sweep

1 day ago
Thailand pauses data-centre approvals while it writes new minimum standards | Thaiger Business News

Thailand pauses data-centre approvals while it writes new minimum standards

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleChon Buri man dies in a burrow trying to save newborn puppies from flood