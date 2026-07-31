Andros Townsend misses Thailand’s cheap coconuts after US stay

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 31, 2026, 4:09 PM
1 minute read
Andros Townsend misses Thailand’s cheap coconuts after US stay | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Kanchanaburi Power FC and TikTok: @androstownsend

Former England footballer Andros Townsend has praised Thailand’s cheap fresh coconuts after revealing they cost nearly eight times less than in the United States.

Townsend, who is set to join PT Prachuap FC, posted a video on his TikTok account yesterday, July 30, showing himself buying an aromatic coconut from a roadside stall in Thailand.

Townsend said he had missed his daily coconuts after spending a month in the United States during the FIFA World Cup 2026, adding that he was back to natural electrolytes.

He noted that an aromatic coconut in Thailand costs just 20 baht, or about 45 pence. By comparison, he said a coconut in the United States costs US$4.99 (around 160 baht), nearly eight times the price.

@androstownsend Nobody talks about how hard it is to go from this… 😂🥥 20 baht, which equals just 45p… then spending a month in the US where the same coconut was $4.99. 😭 Safe to say I’ve missed my daily coconuts. Back to natural electrolytes. 🥥💧 #fyp #travel #thailand #coconut #healthyfood ♬ original sound – andros

Townsend began his career at Tottenham Hotspur, making his first-team debut in 2011 before going on to play for Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Everton, Luton Town and Turkish side Antalyaspor. He also made 13 appearances for England between 2013 and 2016, scoring three goals.

The 35 year old is set to join PT Prachuap FC from Kanchanaburi Power FC ahead of the 2026/27 Thai League 1 season. He has frequently shared his experiences of living in Thailand with his followers on social media.

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Former England footballer Andros Townsend says he missed Thailand's cheap coconuts after a month in the US.
Photo via Kanchanaburi Power FC

In similar news, a foreign TikToker recently posted about the price of a coconut on Patong Beach in Phuket, pointing out the upcharge in tourist areas, which was met with mixed reactions in the comments.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 31, 2026, 4:09 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.